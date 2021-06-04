Cryptocurrency : JP Morgan Jobs Hint at Its Amplified Crypto Ambitions | Invezz

American investment bank JP Morgan is looking for individuals who are well versed in crypto to hedge various cross positions of digital assets. The financial giant’s jobs appear to go beyond the requirements of its Onyx blockchain project. The bank reportedly has six positions, which have been open since April, giving the impression that JPM is preparing to make a multifaceted entry into the crypto scene.

The blockchain and crypto holdings at the bank are spread across multiple jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Illinois, and Hong Kong. While the bank has yet to reveal what its exact plans are, these hires show that it is gradually changing its mind regarding its outlook on cryptocurrencies. Before posting these jobs, JP Morgan was known to take a negative stance on cryptocurrencies with its CEO, Jamie Dimon, saying they are not his cup of tea.

Merchant Services, JPM’s payment processing arm, which handles more than $ 1 trillion (£ 0.71 trillion a year, is reportedly putting together a New Payment Methods team that will investigate the feasibility of crypto integration).

Building a robust team

Depending on the job title, the vice president of the New Payment Methods team will be tasked with creating and enlisting the support of the first senior leaders. Additionally, the person who assumes this role must execute plans to approach and sign relationships with third parties of greater impact to devise strategies for the products in the new payment methods.

JP Morgan is also fishing for two cryptocurrency risk managers to fill corporate compliance positions. The people who secure these positions will help the conglomerate to identify, manage and minimize any risks related to cryptocurrencies. The job description will also need officials to understand the current crypto market and regulatory landscapes.

Not to be left out of the fast-paced DeFi sector, JPM announced in May that it is seeking a regulatory affairs partner to help monitor the changing directions of digital assets and other technologies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Apart from this, JP Morgan released a job post in May, looking for a Senior Digital Asset Platform Engineering Leader who understands the consensus mechanisms of Ethereum and Bitcoin. A source familiar with the bank’s operations said the role does not focus on a specific project, as the person filling it would help strengthen the bank’s engineering development team.

