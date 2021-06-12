Cryptocurrency : JP Morgan does not see the adoption of bitcoin as an “economic benefit” for El Salvador

The reactions of the main financial players in the world did not wait, with the recent approval of the law that recognizes bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador.

One of those was the JP Morgan bank, which, with a brief statement expressed concern, ensuring that “it is difficult to see any tangible economic benefit associated with the adoption of bitcoin.”

For the financial institution, the new law raises doubts about the mechanical implications for the treatment of cryptocurrency in much larger economies under tax law, banking and financial regulations, and other areas.

They also believe that such implementations could be “complicated if this is the beginning of a broader trend among smaller nations.”

Another of the JP Morgan concerns, are the negotiations of the Central American country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In that sense, CriptoNoticias reported that Gerry Rice, IMF spokesperson, was pronounced yesterday, June 10, warning that the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises “a series of macroeconomic, financial and legal problems.”

Rice also said that, for the body, crypto assets can “pose significant risks and effective regulatory measures are very important when it comes to them.”

For the Bank for International Settlements, bitcoin “has not passed the test”

Another financial entity that reacted to the so-called Bitcoin Law, enacted in El Salvador, was the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

According to Benoit Coeure, director of the BIS Innovation Center, they do not see that bitcoin «has passed the test as a means of payment “, as they maintain it is a” speculative asset and should be regulated as such. “