Cryptocurrency : John McAfee was found dead in a prison in Spain

The computer specialist John McAfee, was found dead today, June 23, in the cell in which he had been in prison for 8 months, in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

According to information provided by the Spanish newspaper, El País, prison officials found McAfee hanging. The Police sources consider the event to be a suicide, as there are no apparent indications of criminality. Even so, the autopsy is awaiting details of the event.

Hours before the discovery, it had been confirmed that the businessman would be extradited to the United States to stand trial for fees related to your tax returns between 2016 and 2018.

McAfee, founder of the antivirus company that bears his surname, had been arrested on October 3 last year in Barcelona, ​​by order of the US justice. The reason for the arrest was for a Million-dollar tax evasion related to earnings allegedly related to activities with cryptocurrencies.

Other charges against McAfee also weighed which, according to CriptoNoticias, could have led to sentences of up to 20 years in prison, in case you are found guilty.

Tough Months for McAfee’s Physical and Mental Health

John McAfee’s wife, Janice, published a letter this Sunday, for Father’s Day, in which she mentioned that “these 8 months that John spent in prison in Spain were especially hard on his health, both physical and mental.”

Several tweets that the businessman wrote named, in different contexts, the idea of ​​suicide, in general, ruling out that possibility.

«I am happy here. I have friends. The food is good. Everything is fine. Know that if I hang up, Epstein, it will not be my fault, “wrote McAfee on the aforementioned social network on October 15, a few days after his arrest.

Almost a year earlier, in November 2019, while he was still at large, the computer scientist had written: “I have been receiving subtle messages from US officials saying, in effect, ‘We’re coming after you, McAfee! We are going to commit suicide ”. I got a tattoo today, just in case. If I kill myself, I didn’t. He was mad. Check my right arm. The tweet was accompanied by a photograph with that tattoo, which reads “$ WHACKD.”

Several of McAfee’s tweets made reference to the idea of ​​suicide, generally ruling out the fact that he could commit it. Source: Twitter.

WHACKD is the ticker of an erc-20 token created by McAfee whose name is Epstein Did Not Kill Himself (in Spanish, “Epstein did not kill himself”).

One of his last messages on Twitter published a week ago, made reference to your cryptocurrency holdings. “The United States believes that I have hidden cryptocurrencies,” he wrote. Added McAfee: “I wish I had them, but they have been dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee and all my remaining assets are seized.”

The last message written by McAfee on the microblogging networkOn June 18, he said: “In a democracy, power is not given. But it is still power. Love, compassion and affection are useless. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy … All power corrupts. Beware of the powers that a democracy allows to exercise. ‘