Cryptocurrency : John McAfee: “I have lost all cryptocurrencies»

The businessman John McAfee has revealed to his million followers on Twitter what has happened to the cryptocurrencies he received for promoting various projects. Although he admits that not everyone will believe he is telling the truth.

“The United States believes that I have hidden cryptocurrencies. I wish that was true, but they have disappeared at the hands of the McAfee team (you don’t have to believe it). And all my remaining assets have been confiscated. “

In addition, John McAfee added: “My friends disappeared, avoiding contact with me. I have nothing left. But, I don’t regret anything ».

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing. – John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

As a curious fact, John McAfee, 76, is imprisoned in Spain for tax evasion. But, that hasn’t stopped him from posting on Twitter almost daily.

John McAfee lost his entire fortune

To recall, John McAfee was arrested in October 2020 after the United States placed him on an international wanted list for evading taxes. Specifically, he was arrested in Barcelona while boarding a flight to Istanbul with a British passport.

In this regard, the Attorney General’s Office for the Southern District of New York in March accused McAfee of carrying out activities related to the cryptocurrency sector.

In fact, the country’s authorities said that John McAfee had made millions of dollars promoting cryptocurrency projects, consulting, and other sources. The prosecution also believes it could conceal real estate, cars and yachts registered in the name of third parties.

Is it a political case?

By the way, in the Spanish National Court, John McAfee said that he rejected voluntary extradition, calling his case political. Due to his two attempts to run as a candidate for the Libertarian Party in the US presidential elections.

“I also announced that I was going to attack the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and its corruption, and two months later the IRS brought charges against me.”

Indeed, John McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, rather focused the “persecution” of McAfee not so much on his political activities, as on his activity as a pioneer in the field of cryptocurrencies.

In contrast, the Spanish prosecutor, Carlos Bautista, dismissed the politically motivated claim: “He is a rebel prosecutor, nothing more. A millionaire who doesn’t want to pay taxes.

After all, if he is extradited, McAfee will face a court on tax evasion charges between 2014 and 2018, after he failed to report the proceeds from multiple streams of income. For example, crypto earnings, paid crypto promotions, consulting work, and selling the rights to your life story documentary.

But what happened?

According to a report, the crimes presented to the New York prosecutor’s office would be in relation to a cryptocurrency issue. Where multiple investors would have been affected between the years of 2017 to 2018.

Either way, tech mogul John McAfee, teaming up with his executive adviser Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., would have raised more than $ 13 million. After mounting a fraudulent scheme for the resale of cryptocurrencies.

In this regard, the US Attorney for Manhattan, Audrey Strauss said: “As alleged, McAfee and Watson exploited a widely used social media platform and excitement among investors in the emerging cryptocurrency market. To earn millions through lies and deceit.

Broadly speaking, both subjects bought large amounts of altcoins, all for a low price. After that, McAfee used his Twitter account and social media presence to just promote the currencies he had purchased. So when the price of what he bought went up, he resold it, earning millions of dollars with that mechanism.

Ultimately, with the charges filed by McAfee and Watson Jr., they could spend 5 to 20 years in prison for each proven accusation.

So do you think it would be true that McAfee has lost all of his cryptocurrencies? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Francisco de Quevedo: “Where there is justice, it is a danger to be right.”

