Cryptocurrency : Jim Cramer sells almost all of his Bitcoins!

Well-known analyst Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money on CNBC, announced that he has sold all of his Bitcoins. Specifically, in the face of pressure from China and the United States against the currency.

“When China goes against something, it tends to get away with it.”

To remember, Cramer is the host of the CNBC show “Mad Money w / Jim Cramer.” He is also the co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” As well as co-founder of the financial news website TheStreet.

Jim Cramer has sold almost all of his Bitcoin holdings

Indeed, this Monday Jim Cramer announced on the “Squawk on the Street” program that he has sold practically all of his Bitcoins, concerned about pressure from the Chinese government on cryptocurrency miners. And the rise of ransomware cases in which attackers use Bitcoins.

«I sold almost all my Bitcoins. I no longer need them.

In the same vein, Jim Cramer stated that China’s central government understands that Bitcoin is a direct threat to the regime and its ability to control monetary flows within the country. Describing cryptocurrency as “a system that is out of your control.”

As a curious fact, on April 15 Jim Cramer said that he had sold a large part of his holdings in Bitcoin, to pay a mortgage on a house.

“It was like a kind of fake money that I paid with real money. Now I own a home. I think I won”.

China closes part of the mining networks

For its part, this same Monday, the Chinese press reported that the Government had closed 90% of the Bitcoin mining networks, following a raid in the province of Sichuan.

In fact, the Chinese Executive has hardened its tolerance with this business. Given the difficulty of controlling the potential evasion of capital and illegal operations of users.

In this regard, Jim Cramer said: “When China goes against something, it tends to get away with it. It is not a democracy, it is a dictatorship. And I think his vision is that it is a direct threat to the regime because it is a system that is out of its control.

Bitcoin ransomware

Similarly, Jim Cramer highlighted the recent Bitcoin ransomware attack at the Colonial in May. Which temporarily caused a fuel shortage in the southeastern region of the United States.

In this regard, he added: “In our country, I believe that ransomware is out of control, and I doubt that the Colonial pipeline will be the first company to pay such a ransom. I think the Justice Department, the FBI, the Federal Reserve and the Treasury could come together and say, ‘Okay, guys, if you pay for ransomware, we’ll hunt you down’ and get the money back. “

Finally, Jim Cramer had described Bitcoin as an alternative to cash. But, the movements of recent months have made him doubt its legal usefulness.

In closing, what do you think Jim Cramer gets rid of his Bitcoins? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Jim Cramer: “Bitcoin is not going to rise for structural reasons.”

