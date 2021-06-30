Cryptocurrency : Jim Cramer prefers Ethereum to Bitcoin

Renowned analyst Jim Cramer, CNBC host of Mad Money and co-host of “Squawk on the Street,” indicated in an interview that he liked Ethereum more than Bitcoin.

Indeed, reaffirming his bullish stance on ETH, Jim Cramer added that: “I’m going to keep buying Ethereum.”

Either way, Cramer changed his completely positive stance. Mentioning Ethereum’s dominance in DeFi and usefulness in selling NFT. In fact, he noted that it is “more of a currency” than Bitcoin.

Why does Jim Cramer prefer Ethereum?

What’s more, Jim Cramer, also a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, told Squawk’s Andrew Ross Sorkin that he is bullish on the stock markets for the week.

Mainly Jim Cramer revealed that he has plans for Ethereum instead of Bitcoin: ‘I went back to Ethereum because Bitcoin held at the $ 30,000 level. I like Ethereum because people use it a lot.

“I like Ethereum because people use it a lot more to be able to buy things. I will continue to buy Ethereum. I think it has a bit more play, because when you go to buy an NFT, anything like that, everyone wants Ethereum. It’s more of a coin.

Promote ETH after ditching your BTC

Similarly, in the interview with The Street’s Katherine Ross, Jim Cramer explained why he’s not eager to get back to Bitcoin right now. And why is it focusing on Ethereum.

“I am moving much more towards Ethereum. I think Bitcoin is a much more front-and-center problem in China. “

Furthermore, he added that he was “sticking with Ethereum because it doesn’t seem like ETH is being attacked at this time.”

When did you sell your Bitcoins?

By the way, Jim Cramer, announced that he sold his Bitcoins, in the face of pressure from China and the United States against the currency as well as the role of BTC in the ransomware attacks. In particular, on June 21, he announced on the “Squawk on the Street” program that he had sold practically all his Bitcoins.

«I sold almost all my Bitcoins. I no longer need them.

Of note, Bitcoin has lost more than 45% from its mid-April high of nearly $ 65,000. And at the time of writing this article, the price of Bitcoin is $ 36,000 based on data from our Crypto Online tool.

Finally, what do you think about Jim Cramer’s decision, preferring Ethereum over Bitcoin? Let me know in the comment box.

John McAfee: "You can't stop things like Bitcoin. It will be everywhere and the world will have to readjust. World governments will have to readjust."

