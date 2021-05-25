Cryptocurrency : Jeremie Davinci: The Man Who Recommended Investing In Bitcoin In 2013 And Celebrates Today

Those cases of people who saw much beyond their time, and today are rich thanks to their investments exist. In the case of Bitcoin, there were even those who knew how to recognize what could happen and today live off the fruits of it, and one of these lucky ones is Jeremie Davinci.

During 2013, Davinci recommended investing a dollar in Bitcoin and today he travels in private jets, luxury sports cars and yachts.

Who is Jeremie Davinci and why was his decision regarding Bitcoin so good?

Davinci, posted a video on YouTube eight years ago. It was there that he advised his subscribers to buy a dollar of the cryptocurrency. Man is often seen in places like Monte Carlo and Dubai, which are famous for hosting the richest and most powerful men on the planet.

Currently, in his Twitter bio, Davinci describes himself as a “family man, programmer, YouTuber, and early adopter of Bitcoin.”

What did the video say?

In the video published in 2013, where he advised to buy the cryptocurrency, Davinci said: “For the price of a lottery ticket you can have a Bitcoin for 10 years and become a millionaire.” He also added: “It is time for you to stop living in fear. If it goes to zero, you lose only one dollar. Who cares?”.

Here you can find the original video posted by Jeremie Davinci recommending investing in Bitcoin eight years ago.

“But if I’m right I want everyone to thank me, it will not make me happy if they come back in 10 years saying I wish I had heard you back in 2011 or 2013,” he said. Whoever saw the video must be thinking about it without a doubt. At this point, many may think that he was a seer, but the truth is that the matter is not so mystical. Jeremie Davinci was just a visionary who knew how to see the value of Bitcoin.

Despite Bitcoin’s recent stumbles, if someone had invested a dollar in 2013 and held it to this day, its value would have multiplied dramatically. Also, there are always the chances that the cryptocurrency will rebound after the recent sustained turbulence.

