Cryptocurrency : Japanese MP Pro-Crypto Explains Crypto’s Vision, NFT Regulatory Future

Source: Adobe / chanchai

Japan’s most vocal pro-crypto MP has spoken out on his vision of Japan’s crypto regulation, claiming that supporting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could help create a new growth engine for cultural exports.

The comments come from Shun Otokita of the Japan Innovation Party, the third most represented party in the Japanese lower house, the House of Councilors, in a video interview hosted by ConnecTV, where the MP claimed that NFTs could become a “weapon” in the battle to export Japanese game, manga, music and anime content to foreign markets.

When asked how he thought governments should regulate the sector, he asserted that states should not try to “impose excessive regulations” on NFT-related industries. But he also rejected the notion that Tokyo should somehow seek to bolster the sector with cash injections and instead adopt a laissez-faire attitude.

He spoke of the notion of “trying to promote” the NFT industry and “spending money” on it. “Instead,” Otokita opined, “I’d leave him alone, in a good way. The private sector is creative, so it is important not to get away with it. “

The MP, who has criticized Tokyo on several occasions in the House, questioning Finance Minister Tarō Asō about crypto tax policy and other blockchain-related matters, opined that when it comes to crypto: “I think it is important not to create regulations that get in the way [del progreso] “.

And it put a broader spin on the nation’s regulatory approach to the crypto-related industry and innovation.

He said,

“In Japan, preventive regulation is the most common form of regulation, which [está diseñada para] prevent fraud. […] But there are many cases where [las regulaciones se ajustan] after a problem occurs after trying to adopt technology abroad. I think the latter way of thinking is better suited to the [adopción] of blockchain technology “.

It concluded that while “consumer protection” issues “cannot be ignored”, it wanted to “propose a flexible approach to regulation” that promotes “freedom, at a certain level, while honing problems” .

Otokita questioned Aso on crypto regulatory matters in March this year, getting the answer that crypto industry regulations are “necessary” but should “consider the balance between innovation and user protection.”

