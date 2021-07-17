Cryptocurrency : Jackson Palmer attacks cryptocurrencies

Australian-born Jackson Palmer is the creator of Dogecoin, one of the most profitable projects of all time. But, this Wednesday he decided to comment on cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, in a Twitter thread, Jackson Palmer wrote his take on the world of cryptocurrencies. Which he decided to put aside more than 5 years ago.

Meanwhile, the rich get richer. And the most vulnerable investors are exposed to greater risk.

In fact, this is not the first time that Jackson Palmer has criticized cryptocurrencies. In 2017, he wrote that “something is very wrong” and that the crypto industry had been hijacked by “scammers and opportunists.”

As a fun fact, Jackson Palmer ended his involvement with Dogecoin in 2015. Donating his earnings to charity.

To remember, the birth of Dogecoin dates back to 2013, when its two creators, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, wanted to introduce a joke cryptocurrency to experiment with Blockchain technology. However, both felt that it would not be taken seriously, so they sold their positions when it began trading.

In particular, far from being a joke, as our internal tool Crypto Online shows, today it is ranked eighth on the list of the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market.

Jackson Palmer’s opinion on cryptocurrencies

So, the co-creator of the world’s largest “Coin meme” strongly criticized cryptocurrencies through his Twitter account. Eight years later, Palmer said that he will not return to the crypto market.

“After years of studying them, I believe that cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing hyper-capitalist technology. Built primarily to amplify the wealth of its defenders. Through a combination of tax evasion, diminished regulatory oversight and artificially imposed scarcity. ‘

Indeed, Palmer also criticized the supposed decentralization of cryptocurrencies, by ensuring that the industry is controlled by wealthy figures. That they have joined institutions linked to the decentralized financial system.

«If you lose your password, it is your fault, if you fall for a scam, it is your fault. If a billionaire manipulates the market, he is considered a genius. This is the kind of capitalism that cryptocurrencies have facilitated since their inception.

By the way, Palmer emphasized: “I am often asked if I will go back to crypto or start regularly sharing my thoughts on the subject again. My answer is a NO with all my heart.

What is Billy Markus’s opinion?

In this regard, Billy Markus, admitted that “his points are generally valid.”

“There are a lot of terrible people who are involved in the crypto space, and I fully understand why they would feel negative about it. I understand his perspective, and we both saw mainly the downside to all of this. “

After all, Palmer says goodbye, assuring that he does not want to participate in more public debates about cryptocurrencies. That they don’t fit your political vision and you don’t have the energy to argue further.

“I applaud those who continue to ask questions and express the skepticism that all technology should be the object of.”

In closing, as much as Jackson Palmer denies cryptocurrencies, they have a long way to go, what do you think about it? Let me know in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Mao Tse-Tung: «Criticism must be done on time. We must not get carried away by the bad habit of criticizing only after the facts have been completed ».

