Cryptocurrency : It’s Ghana’s turn for its CBDC!

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) announced its plan to launch its CBDC. And thus, boost its economy, in addition to improving the potential of its financial ecosystem. It is Africa’s turn!

Sure enough, the latest revelation comes from the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, who stated that Ghana’s CBDC will work in a similar way to fiat currencies. And that the pilot phase will begin in September of this year.

«The pilot phase is expected to start in September. And the success rate will determine the next step.

In the same vein, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the bank’s first deputy governor, also said that while cryptocurrency is not legal in Ghana, we still created a team that is studying ‘Cryptocurrencies’. Because we cannot ignore the potential of such technology.

As a fun fact, according to a report, most Ghanaians are not comfortable with using banking services in Ghana. Because banking services do not perfectly meet your requirements.

Bank of Ghana launches pilot program

Sure enough, Maxwell Opoku-Afari told Modern Ghana on Friday, that they will launch their CBDC in September 2021.

‘Mobile money transactions are not backed by cash. And, therefore, they limit the added value. CBDC (central bank digital currency) is fiat money, it is cash on its own. ‘

Furthermore, the Central Bank of Ghana stated that if they launch a CBDC, surely their citizens will depend on official national banking services. Instead of going with e-money services.

With this announcement, the Bank of Ghana joins many other central banks around the world. In fact, some CBDCs have already passed the initial stages.

For example, the Bank of France and the Monetary Authority of Singapore concluded a cross-border settlement transaction, using an experimental CBDC.

Phases of the pilot plan

In this regard, the governor of the BoG, Ernest Addison, described the three phases that the CBDC must go through, before it is accessible to the public.

Initial phase. Which included the design of electronic money. Implementation phase. Pilot phase. In which some people could use it in the mobile applications and other applications that are currently running.

Also, Maxwell Opoku-Afari added: “We have started it in a pilot phase through what we call a sandbox to learn lessons before opening it to the general public.”

In addition, the project aims to transform the developing nation of West Africa into an environment of economic liquidity.

Also, improve financial inclusion, promote competition in the financial sector. And, promote both the efficiency and the stability of the payment system.

Finally, as more central banks declare their plans, the market for central bank digital currencies (CBDC) is gaining ground.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Eduardo Galeano: “If nature were a bank, they would have already saved it.”

