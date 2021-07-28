Cryptocurrency : iTrustCapital adds ENJ to its crypto IRA / 401k withdrawal platform

iTrustCapital, the leading US IRA / 401k crypto platform, has added support for Enjin (ENJ / USD), the native token of the Enjin ecosystem. The company made this news known through an official announcement yesterday, noting that this addition seeks to offer investors the opportunity to diversify their Crypto IRA / 401k retirement accounts. With this addition, iTrustCapital now supports 21 digital assets, including but not limited to Bitcoin (BTC / USD), Ethereum (ETH / USD), Polkadot (DOT / USD), Chainlink (LINK / USD), Dogecoin (DOGE / USD ) and Cardano (ADA / USD).

Users who decide to add ENJ to their Crypto IRA / 401k retirement accounts will be able to exchange the currency at a 1% fee and no taxes. In addition, they will gain access to high liquidity, while avoiding legal complexities because the iTrustCapital platform is IRS compliant.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Nonetheless, the company cautioned that, like other crypto investments, ENJ carries a significant risk of loss. As such, clients should know that they are responsible for any financial losses incurred during the negotiation. iTrustCapital advised clients not to trade the coin unless they fully understand the risks involved.

ENJ rises but slides shortly after

The ENJ market opened yesterday with the coin trading at $ 1.37 (£ 0.99) and trading as high as $ 1.44 (£ 1.04) after iTrustCapital announced its support. However, the coin was unable to sustain this bullish momentum and plunged as low as $ 1.27 (£ 0.92) before closing for the day at $ 1.29 (£ 0.93).

At the time of writing, the coin has picked up some of yesterday’s losses and is trading at $ 1.39 (£ 1.07) after gaining 1.35% in the last 24 hours. While ENJ is up 40.75% in the last seven days, it’s worth noting that it is currently down 65.37% from its ATH.

This news comes as Enjin continues to expand and prove that it is more than just a non-fungible token and gaming platform (NFT). Last week, the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest sustainability program, accepted the project to join it in its efforts to make the world more sustainable.

Through this membership, Enjin became the first blockchain-based NFT and gaming platform to join the United Nations Global Compact. According to the director of the UN Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (UNICRI), Irakli Beridze, this association seeks to explore the feasibility of using blockchain and NFTs to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money