Cryptocurrency : Italy opens the Eurocup of their redemption

06/10/2021 at 3:36 PM CEST

Three and a half years after living the saddest sports day in its history, with the failed qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Italy kicks off the Eurocup this Friday with a highly demanding duel against Turkey, a team that knows how to give its best version on big dates.

The stage of the Roman Olympic, with 16,000 spectators in the stands and the tenor Andrea Bocelli as the protagonist of the opening ceremony, it hosts the beginning of a European Championship that for Italy should represent a redemption and the icing on the cake to the rebirth launched by coach Roberto Mancini.

The elimination suffered in November 2017 against Sweden in the World Cup play-offs represented a “year zero” for Italy, which since then, after the arrival of Mancini, began again until chaining a streak of 27 games without knowing the defeat that they returned to the elite of European football.

There are no longer any survivors of the 2006 world champion team, of which Gianluigi Buffon he was the last to say goodbye, but Mancini put together a competitive team, which It has elements of high international travel such as Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini or Marco Verratti, and young people called to definitively affirm themselves among the greatest.

It is the case of the meta Gianluigi Donnarumma, from Nicoló Barella, from Federico Chiesa or from Manuel Locatelli, who will have the challenge of replacing the injured Verratti this Friday in the Italian debut against Turkey.

Mancini collected the ashes of a sunken group and lacking in ideas and took advantage of that void to change the philosophy of the game “azzurra”. From defense and counterattack, he moved to an offensive attitude, based on possession and speed.

With these ideas, Italy qualified for the Eurocup with full victories, ten out of ten, an achievement equaled only by Belgium, as well as getting into the final phase of the UEFA Nations League.

After this sweet moment, it is time to demonstrate this growth in a great official event, against a Turkey that is experiencing a new boom after the great results achieved by the 2008 group, semifinalist in the European Championship in Austria and Switzerland finally won by Spain .

The coach Senol Gunes has a squad that mixes excellent technique, such as that of Hakan Calhanoglu and Yusuf Yazici, and experience and character, such as that of Burak Yilmaz, the new French champion gunner. with Lille.

The Turks arrive in Rome after being undefeated, in the qualifying phase, of the double confrontation against France. They did it with four points in two games and with a team that knows how to defend itself with a lot of order, before doing damage in the offensive zone.

The defender Merih Demiral knows Italy very well, playing for Juventus, and his teammate Caglar Soyuncu, from Leicester, is used to meeting the best strikers in Europe in the Premier League.

For Italy, waiting for you Ciro Immobile, Lazio striker, get to be decisive in the big international events, the goal must come from the choral game, with elements such as Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi that will be key, along with the technique of Jorge Frello Jorginho and Barella in the core, to open spaces in the Turkish defense.

Big appointment in sight to open the Eurocup, in a group A in which Switzerland and Wales are also framed, teams organized, committed and determined to fight.

– Probable lineups:

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Insigne, Berardi, Immobile.

Turkey: Çakir; Celik, Soyuncu, Demiral, Meras; Yokuslu; Karaman, Yazici, Tufan, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (HOL).

Stadium: Olympic of Rome.

Time: 21.00 CET (19.00 GMT).