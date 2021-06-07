Cryptocurrency : Is the dollar looking more and more like Dogecoin?

In recent months, the international financial market has been rocked by an unexpected player. And it is that, Dogecoin, the joke cryptocurrency based on the Shiba Inu dog and abandoned by its creators, has constantly increased in price driven by the billionaire Elon Musk. However, DOGE has never managed to win the respect of the markets. Which hasn’t stopped Congressman Warren Davidson from commenting that the dollar looks more and more like Dogecoin, as Documenting Bitcoin points out in the Tweet of the day:

US Congressman Warren Davidson, says the The Federal Reserve is “Dogecoining the dollar,” with its printing. – Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 3, 2021

From the dollar to Dogecoin

The pandemic generated by COVID-19 has affected the entire world. Generating hundreds of thousands of deaths to mourn, but also multimillion-dollar costs in the economies of every country in the world. For this reason, governments have launched multi-million dollar stimulus plans, with the aim of avoiding the worst effects of the economic crisis.

In most cases, these plans have taken the form of a substantial increase in the countries’ monetary liquidity. Developed nations such as the United States have led this process, creating billions of new dollars, and raising fears of a possible return of inflation to their economies.

For this reason, Congressman Warren Davidson has warned that the dollar looks more and more like Dogecoin, due to the measures taken by the US Federal Reserve. Since, by creating billions of new dollars, the purchasing power of existing dollars is devalued. Subtracting confidence in the US currency.

“US Congressman Warren Davidson Says Federal Reserve Is Dogecoinizing Dollar, With His Impression”.

Although of course, the statement of Congressman Davidson is still an exaggeration. The US dollar is far from being comparable to Dogecoin. It continues to be a sign of the growing concerns that exist in the political and financial world, due to the outrageous printing of dollars carried out by the FED to face the effects of COVID-19.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related