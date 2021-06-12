Cryptocurrency : Is SUSHI worth buying in June?

SushiSwap SUSHI / USD was created by a pseudonymous individual or individuals collectively called Chef Nomi. It is software that runs on Ethereum that encourages a network of users to operate a platform where they can buy and sell cryptocurrency assets.

It uses a collection of liquidity pools, where users need to lock assets in smart contracts, and traders can buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the pools, exchanging one token for another in the process.

At SushiSwap Farms, liquidity providers contribute to SushiSwap pools by connecting their Ethereum wallets to agricultural software where they lock their assets into a smart contract.

The SushiSwap cryptocurrency known as SUSHI plays a role in the maintenance and operation of the network.

Users who own SUSHI have a hand in the governance of the protocol by being able to vote on proposals that can potentially improve the entire ecosystem and anyone can submit a proposal for users to vote on. SUSHi users can also earn a portion of the fees generated by the network by betting on the xSUSHI group.

Evolution of SushiSwap

On May 31, SushiSwap made a move to the Arbitrum layer 2 scale platform in an attempt to avoid the expensive network charges Ethereum has. Arbitrum went live on the mainnet on May 28.

On June 10, SushiSwap announced a collaboration with Karate Combat, the world leader in professional full contact karate competition. This collaboration is intended to bring SushiSwap onto the Karate Combat fighting scene during the first four episodes of the third season of Karate Combat which will premiere in July.

On June 11, Volatility Protocol announced that it will be offering its governance token on the MISO Launchpad on SushiSwap. The VOL token will be offered in this auction on June 14.

With all these implementations and collaborations, the price can be expected to go up due to increased demand for its native SUSHI token. Switching to Arbitrum can have an effect on value, as can collaboration with Karate Combat and the Volatility Protocol.

Should you buy SUSHI?

The reduced fee with the switch to Arbitrum will also attract many people to switch to SushiSwap from other platforms.

Through the collaboration with Karate Combat, SushiSwap will receive global exposure through Karate Combat’s online channels. This has the potential to increase its popularity, increase the demand for SUSHI and, as a result, cause SUSHI to go up in price.

At the other end of the spectrum, VOL is the governance symbol of the Volatility Protocol, and as soon as it’s offered on the MISO Launchpad you’re sure to get some traction too.

These developments have the potential to drive SUSHI’s value to $ 20 or even more if they are successful and generate a lot of interest. By the end of 2021, a more realistic prediction would be $ 15 due to the switch to Arbitrum, as well as the collaboration with Karate Combat, which will bring in many new users.

At current levels of around $ 9.50, it could be a worthwhile investment if you do it long-term, but always do your due diligence before investing.

