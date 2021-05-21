Cryptocurrency : Is Sony preparing to gamble with Bitcoin on PlayStation?

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a patent that went public this month that could pave the way for PlayStation users to bet on competitive sporting events with bitcoin. Let’s take a look at the patent and what it means.

Sony’s patent

The firm’s patent is titled “E-Sports Betting Platform.” Although the patent does not refer exclusively to PlayStation, it does mention bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a potential tool for gambling. Specifically, the patent language states that “bets can be pecuniary, for example, money or bitcoin, or they can be non-pecuniary, for example, gaming assets, digital rights and virtual currency.” The patent suggests that users can bet on live sporting events, while watching them in real time. Additionally, the patent language does quote PlayStation and more Sony products, referring to “game consoles like Sony Playstation … virtual reality (VR) headsets, augmented reality (AR) headsets” and more.

The patent was initially filed in 2019, but has been published recently. As with many patents, its future viability or the likelihood of its being applied is undetermined.

Changing the game?

The repercussions of Sony’s patent on PlayStation users are not yet remotely known. Sports betting legalization continues to expand state by state in the United States, and there are now 21 states that allow sports betting.

The patent application is speculative at best, but could include machine learning to derive the probabilities. The language of the patent also suggests the possibility of betting against friends or other spectators. Other speculations of the patent language suggest that the “digital rights” of the bets could refer to the NFTs.

Traditional ball and stick sports have seen sports betting companies integrated into traditional broadcasts. Sony’s patent verbiage suggests something similar in this case as well, such as a “user interface overlay that could appear in the broadcast so that the user can place their bets.”

Sony, another potential player in the cryptocurrency and gaming sector

Gaming, from competitive esports to traditional gaming and betting, have continued to see blockchain and crypto integration. For example, earlier this month, Resorts World Las Vegas partnered with the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange.

However, the moment when the patent goes public is certainly interesting. Not only is last year’s PlayStation 5 release still in high demand, but Sony has also recently acquired tournament organizer Evo. The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) is the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Evo plays host to titles like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.

The PlayStation 5 shortage is expected to potentially continue through 2022, with game companies frequently filing patents, some of which come to nothing, so stay tuned for more news.