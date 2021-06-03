Cryptocurrency : Is Shiba Inu meme coin worth investing in?

The Shiba Inu SHIB / USD coin has recently jumped on the meme coin train to success, attracting investors from around the world following the surge in Dogecoin’s value on April 28 after Elon Musk tweeted about it.

So can Shiba Inu go up to $ 0.01? We’ll see.

Should you buy Shiba Inu?

On May 9, SHIB was worth $ 0.00001413, but by May 10 its value doubled after Shiba Inu was listed on Binance. Momentum carried over to the next day when Shiba Inu hit $ 0.00003628.

However, the coin has lost all momentum and was trading at $ 0.000009809 on Thursday.

It may seem strange to recommend any asset class that has lost a lot of momentum, but in the cryptocurrency universe this logic is not always true for one reason: hype.

And Shiba Inu could get a lot of excitement in the days and weeks to come.

Bring the hype

A Robinhood user, Tristan Luke, wrote a petition on Change.org to request the list of Shiba Inu cryptocurrency brokers. What may or may not have started as a joke or something funny actually became one of the most popular requests at the time. After more than 90,000 people signed Luke’s petition, it was reported that Luke’s initiative ranked as one of Change.org’s most popular petitions in May.

What should we get out of this petition? It’s simple. The Shiba Inu coin is another hype train that could see the cryptocurrency regain its value in the short term. One can only imagine what would happen if Robinhood responds positively. Actually, we don’t have to imagine it as we have a previous case when the broker added Dogecoin.

In fact, Robinhood crashed during a Dogecoin spike on May 4. The coins were priced at $ 0.40, then surpassed $ 0.50 and hit $ 0.60.

Bottom line: buy Shiba Inu as a meme game.

Investors should buy Shiba Inu now, but only as a short-term or swing trade.

As the Change.org petition gains momentum, Shiba Inu will simply attract more attention and interest. It could also be assumed that the collapse of “meme stocks” on Thursday (fueled by a drop in AMC) means that stock investors are now on the hunt for a new investment idea and may be drawn to Shiba Inu.

Even if Shiba Inu doesn’t find a new home in Robinhood, the excitement and anticipation about the potential of such an event is reason enough to buy Shiba now.

