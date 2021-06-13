Cryptocurrency : Is Peercoin (PPC) a June Buy or Sell? Invezz

Peercoin PPC / USD remains under pressure; In less than several weeks, the price of this cryptocurrency fell from $ 5.66 to $ 1.04, and the current price is around $ 1.16.

Fundamental analysis: Peercoin is a truly unique project with great potential

Peercoin is one of the earliest pioneering blockchains and the first blockchain that allows its protocol rules to be governed directly by its users. Peercoin stakeholders (coin owners) influence the network, produce new blocks, and secure the chain.

Peercoin uses Proof-of-Stake for network security and Proof-of-Work for distribution, thus solving the problem that the general supply of coins is not concentrated in the hands of a small number of people.

The new coins are generated based on the holdings of individuals, so for example, if you own 2% of the coin, you will be able to generate 2% of all blocks of proof-of-stake coins. In this way, the Peercoin network is more decentralized and democratic, while the efficiency is strengthened by increasing the number of individuals.

Peercoin is an alternative consensus protocol to Bitcoin’s proof of work that requires less amount of power to support the network. Rather than using a mining process, Peercoin selects nodes based on the number of coins that are kept in an individual’s virtual wallet.

Peercoin is a truly unique project with great potential; The popularity of this project is increasing around the world, while more and more exchanges offer this cryptocurrency. Despite this, Peercoin has tumbled from recent highs recorded in the third week of May, and it is probably not the best time to invest in this cryptocurrency.

The entire cryptocurrency market is under pressure from Bitcoin’s slide as BTC weakened below the $ 35,000 support again this Sunday.

Authorities in the Chinese province of Qinghai in northwest China and a district in adjacent Xinjiang instructed cryptocurrency mining projects to close this week. Xinjiang is the largest bitcoin mining center in China, home to about a third of the total computing power, and Qinghai is the ninth largest, ‘. reported.

Technical analysis: $ 1 represents a strong level of support

The cryptocurrency market is losing its value this trading week, and Peercoin’s price can easily pull back below the $ 1 support.

The critical support levels are $ 1 and $ 0.5; $ 2, $ 2.5 and $ 3 represent the important resistance levels. If the price falls below $ 1, it would be a firm “sell” signal, and we have the path open to support at $ 0.8 or even $ 0.5.

On the other hand, if the price exceeds $ 2, the next price target could be around $ 2.5.

Resume

The cryptocurrency market is still under pressure; Bitcoin fell below the $ 35,000 price level this Sunday, which also negatively influences the price of Peercoin (PPC). Peercoin price can easily roll back below the $ 1 support level, and this is probably not the best time to buy this cryptocurrency.

