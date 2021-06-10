Cryptocurrency : Is Mexico Joining the Bitcoin Train?

Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, a senator from the federal government of Mexico, has said that he will present a proposal to legislators. Apparently aimed at the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country Is it joining the Bitcoin train?

In particular, in a tweet, Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, indicated that: “He would be promoting and proposing a legal framework for cryptocurrencies in the lower house of Mexico.” Mentioning specifically Bitcoin (BTC).

I will promote and propose to the Chamber of Deputies a legal framework for cryptocurrencies in Mexico #btc I will be promoting and proposing a legal framework for crypto coins in Mexico’s lower house #btc pic.twitter.com/zwhYOZ7KAg – Eduardo Murat Hinojosa (@eduardomurat) June 8, 2021

In this way, the measure is produced following in the footsteps of El Salvador by recognizing the status of “legal tender” of Bitcoin (BTC).

Politicians in Latin America begin to show interest in Bitcoin

If anything, politicians from El Salvador, Paraguay, Panama, Brazil, Mexico, and more have voiced their support for the adoption of Bitcoin.

Mainly, in a trend started by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. Politicians from several Latin American countries have begun to call for the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender.

For example, the member of the Paraguayan National Congress, Carlos Antonio Rejala Helman, has said that he will be working on a project related to Bitcoin.

To this end, Mexican senator Indira Kempis Martínez, joined the laser eyes trend, related to the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Specifically, by modifying your profile picture on Twitter. Sharing some Bitcoin related posts in a show of support. As a curious fact, Hinojosa has referred to her as a friend of the cause.

To better understand, laser eyes are meant to symbolize the activation and growing power of Bitcoin. As such, they became a common way for politicians to communicate their support and involvement in the legalization of cryptocurrencies.

Also, Indira Kempis Martínez retweeted Tyler Winklevoss, who said: «First they ignore you. Then all of a sudden Paraguay, Argentina, Panama, Brazil, El Salvador and Nicaragua embrace Bitcoin.

In fact, it is not the first time that Senator Indira Kempis has been openly close to Bitcoin. Well, he has participated in events about this sector. For example, in Blockchain 2020, with a Panel focused on crypto security.

El Salvador has delivered!

Indeed, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele kept his promise. And the country has adopted Bitcoin as a legal circulation currency for national commerce.

In short, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador voted for the Law, to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency. And it was approved by a vast majority, with 62 votes in favor of 84 possible.

By way of closing, it is too early to say how much merit this trend of the Bitcoin train has. But, we are happy to see how Latin America advances in favor of Bitcoin In which country would you like Bitcoin to be legal tender? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Nassim Taleb: “Bitcoin is the beginning of something great.”

