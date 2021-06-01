Cryptocurrency : Is it worth investing in Livepeer in June?

Livepeer LPT / USD was launched in 2017 to become the first live video streaming network protocol that is fully decentralized.

The mission of this project is to become a viable blockchain-based and economically efficient alternative to centralized transmission solutions.

The live video streaming and streaming industry is growing rapidly and as such the company is trying to improve on these requirements by introducing a decentralized solution.

This will inevitably streamline the transmission process by allowing producers to submit jobs on the platform. You can pay as you go, get access to autoscaling social video services, and video-enabled dApps.

Should you buy Livepeer?

You may be thinking this is a great idea, or you might change direction, however the only thing on everyone’s mind is, is Livepeer a worthwhile investment?

On June 1, its value was $ 24.60.

If we swing back one May at 1 st, the value was $ 34.83. This means that it decreased by 29.37%.

Even further back, on April 1 its value was $ 29.95. This means that the current value is 17.86% lower.

However, when we look back at March 1, its value was only $ 4.10. On February 1, its value was $ 2.95. This makes its value more than 730% higher than it was in February.

The future of streaming

If we look at the timeline, it is fair to say that this platform, as well as a coin, has seen tremendous growth in the span of just a few months. While the value has fallen around 30% at the time of writing, it is still 500% higher than in March and around 730% higher than in February, making it one of the most popular investments. valuable to all who believed. in the project back then.

As more and more people continually adjust to a work-from-home environment and engage in streaming, it shows no signs of stopping. With a market capitalization of over $ 500 million, this could be the next big coin to look out for.

With that being the case, at $ 24 it could be a worthwhile investment if you decide to keep it for at least a year, as it slowly begins to recover in value. With the potential of the streaming industry, it could skyrocket the second the general masses start adjusting to it. However, if you see it below $ 20, it may be moving the other way and should stay on your watch list and re-evaluate at the next $ 20 support level.

Whether or not this project gets off the ground is just a matter of time, but it is providing a solid solution to an industry that really needs it and as such it might be worth taking a second look later down the line too, even if you don’t decide. invest in it today.

