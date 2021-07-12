Cryptocurrency : Is it worth investing in July? Invezz

EOSIO EOS / USD is a decentralized system infrastructure that is based on blockchain technology that works to empower the hosting, development and deployment of decentralized business applications or dApps on its platform.

The EOS token is necessary to power the dApps and governance on your blockchain.

EOS tries to solve the problems of limited availability of resources in the network, as well as false transactions, similar requests, spam applications, etc.

EOS price analysis

On May 12, EOS saw one of its highest points of the year at $ 14.37. Since then it has fallen by 75%. Can EOS retest its previous highs?

If we want to really see where the coin could go in terms of value, we need to look at the potential it showed in June.

On June 1, it was worth $ 6.69. The lowest point it fell to was $ 3.22 on June 22. This marked a 50% drop in value.

This gives us a perspective on how low and how high the value has been recently.

Also, we have a clear perspective on what one of its most recent all-time highs was, so we can know what to expect even if the market is booming and EOS hits the top.

Should you buy EOS?

On July 9, EOS was worth $ 3.58.

This is by far one of the lowest points it has ever been to, and we can say for sure based on the data we can see over the past two months.

That is why it could be the best time to buy and invest in EOS at its price of $ 3.58, as it has historically shown that its value can go much higher than that.

Given the fact that we have seen an increase in dApp development, and that EOS themselves have published guides on installing EOSIO binaries, we can expect more use of the blockchain.

Furthermore, as the ecosystem and the dApp library grow, so will the demand for the EOS cryptocurrency token.

With the increase in demand for the EOS cryptocurrency, so will its price and circulating supply.

On July 9, EOS had a circulating supply of 955,026,112.10 EOS tokens, with a market capitalization of 3,419,334,212.

This indicates great interest in the blockchain as a whole, and we can expect it to increase in the future.

At its current rate, EOS should hit the $ 4 mark by the end of July, making it a worthwhile investment.

