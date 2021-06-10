Cryptocurrency : Is it worth buying MDX at the $ 2 level?

MDEX is an automated market maker. It works through dual mining mechanisms and even offers decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In addition to this, users also get reward incentives, it can even be used as a fundraising platform and offers cheap and fast Txs.

It is essentially based on the concept of pools, where MDEX BSC combines the advantages of low transaction fees on Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum ecosystem. You can participate in the mining mechanism of liquidity mining, as well as commercial mining.

With all of that in mind, let’s dive into Mdex and see if it’s worth buying today.

MDEX offers you functions such as Swap, Pool and Trading, where for each operation in MDEX, you can receive the MDX governance token as a reward. Additionally, you can also stake your LP tokens or individual token on MDEX to earn MDX rewards.

MDEX will also transfer the corresponding population of daily income from the platform to the buyback pool, where users have the opportunity to receive HMDX or MDX through MDX / HMDX LP, MDX / WBNB LP and MDX.

How Mdex Performed Historically

On February 22, MDX reached its all-time high of $ 9.57 when Huobi Global announced that it would host its AMA meeting on February 23. However, around March, its value fell below $ 4 and stayed that way until April.

Since MDEX launched BSC commercial mining on April 8, DEX commercial data has increased and so has its value.

MDEX’s BSC cash draw was also launched on the same day. Here, MDX was worth $ 4.20, making it almost twice as valuable as it is today.

On June 9, Mdex announced its collaboration with Injective Labs, who are the creators behind the Injective Protocol that allows you to access unlimited DeFi markets without barriers. After this announcement, you can earn $ MDX by betting INJ-BUSD LP tokens on MDEX’s BSC network.

On June 10, Binance announced that you can earn 30% APY on MDX with Binance savings. Mdex also released an update telling us that they will optimize the ‘Burning Black Hole’ campaign and reschedule the launch of dual mining on Boardroom.

This means there is development within the entire Mdex ecosystem and as such more projects are being added to the Mdex network. This could lead to increased interest in your MDX token due to the fact that it is necessary both for governance and to deliver it as a reward.

Could this potentially lead to an increase in value, and is today the right time to buy MDX? Let’s find out.

Data source- tradingview.com

What is a good price to buy MDX?

On June 10, MDX was trading at $ 2.12. The last time we saw MDX go above $ 3 was May 12.

Historically, it has flown between $ 3 and $ 4. This means that at $ 2.12, it could be a worthwhile investment, especially considering the increased interest in Mdex as a whole, as well as Binance’s recent 30% yield announcement.

Binance users and investors can show a lot of interest in MDX, causing the price to go up, as a result. While it is never sure, it is reasonable to assume that the $ 2 level represents a level of support that should hold based on historical trading patterns and recent favorable developments.

The post Is it worth buying MDX at the $ 2 level? appeared first on Invezz.