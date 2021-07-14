Cryptocurrency : Is it time to buy? Invezz

Decentraland MANA / USD Still Under Pressure; The price of this cryptocurrency fell from $ 1.61 to $ 0.37 since May 7, 2021, and the current price is around $ 0.65.

Fundamental analysis: Sotheby’s opened a virtual gallery in Decentraland

Decentraland is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform that allows you to buy, build, and monetize virtual reality applications. With the simple Builder tool, you can also create scenes, games, artwork, challenges, and create a profitable business within the world of Decentraland.

The world of virtual reality should grow significantly in the coming years, and this platform offers you the ability to purchase virtual land, giving you ownership and control over the environment and applications in the world of the platform. Decentraland is fully decentralized and controlled through DAO, which owns the most important smart contracts and assets on this platform.

Through the DAO, you decide and vote on how the world of Decentraland works, while the MANA token powers this virtual reality platform and can be used to pay for virtual parcels of land in Decentraland, as well as goods and services in the world.

This project was originally created in 2015 by Argentines Ari Meilich and Esteban Ordano, and the popularity of this project continues to grow. Last month, Decentraland announced that the world’s oldest auction house, Sotheby’s, has opened a virtual gallery in Decentraland.

“We see spaces like Decentraland as the next frontier for digital art where artists, collectors and viewers can interact with each other from anywhere in the world and display art that is fundamentally rare and unique, yet accessible for anyone to see. We are having fun exploring new facets of the digital art world through our collaboration with the Decentraland community, ”said Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby’s Sales Specialist and Director.

Basically, there is still a level of uncertainty surrounding this project, and its success depends mainly on the flexibility of your strategy in response to movements from the competition. From a technical point of view, Decentraland (MANA) weakened from record highs above $ 1.60, recorded on May 7, and the risk of another drop is not over yet.

The entire cryptocurrency market is pressured by the fall of Bitcoin, and if you decide to trade this cryptocurrency in July 2021, you should use a “stop-loss” order because the risk is still high.

Technical Analysis: $ 0.50 Represents Critical Support Level

The strong support level is at $ 0.50; $ 0.90 and $ 1 represent the important resistance levels. If the price falls below $ 0.50, it would be a firm “sell” signal, and the way is open at $ 0.40 or even below.

On the other hand, if the price jumps above the $ 0.90 resistance, the next price target could be around $ 1.

Last month, the world’s oldest auction house, Sotheby’s, opened a virtual gallery in Decentraland, and the popularity of this project continues to grow. From a technical point of view, Decentraland (MANA) remains under pressure, and if the price falls below $ 0.50, the next target could be around $ 0.40.

