Cryptocurrency : Is it time to buy Dash? Invezz

Dash DASH / USD price has been moving in a downtrend for the past few weeks and for now, there is no sign of a negative trend reversal. The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, and if you decide to buy Dash this month, you should use a stop-loss order because the risk is still high.

Fundamental analysis: Dash has signed a partnership with African exchange Naijacrypto

Dash is a cryptocurrency that was launched in early 2014, giving you the freedom to move your money any way you want. Dash is connected to various payment programs and its main feature is low fees and instant transactions.

Based on a decentralized peer-to-peer network, Dash solves two of Bitcoin’s biggest problems: speed of transactions and lack of privacy. Transactions with Dash are secure and visible to the entire network in less than 1.5 seconds, while this cryptocurrency cannot be tracked and the history of the currency cannot be accessed.

Dash is used around the world as a practical alternative to cash and credit cards, and has seen tremendous growth in user activity this year. Last month, Dash announced that it had signed a partnership with the African exchange Naijacrypto to offer its cryptocurrency to the citizens of Haiti.

“This is a great opportunity for Haitians because now they can buy Dash with their national currency and participate in this great global economy of cryptocurrencies. Previously, a Haitian had to trust someone abroad to buy Dash for them or buy it with a credit card, but credit cards are only accessible to a minority, “said Joseph Micarlo Emile, Dash Haiti Community Leader.

It is also important to mention that Dash is not under the control of a single entity because it is an open protocol that anyone can participate in without requiring permission from a central authority. According to its official website, Dash will soon introduce the DashPay wallet app that will allow users to create usernames, contacts, and other key functions.

Dash’s price has skyrocketed since January 2021 and reached levels above $ 470 on May 7. Since then, the price has collapsed, daily trading volume has weakened, and the risk of further declines is probably not over.

Technical analysis: bears remain in control of price action

Dash (DASH) is currently trading around the $ 127 level, and it would be a strong sell signal if the price falls below the $ 100 support. The next price target could be around $ 80 or even less; Still, if the price rises above $ 160, we have the road open to $ 180.

Dash can be sent or received by anyone, anywhere in the world at any time; transactions are secure and visible to the entire network in less than 1.5 seconds. Dash has weakened from recent highs above $ 470, recorded in May 2021, and the risk of a further decline still lingers.

