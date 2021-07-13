Cryptocurrency : Is it legit or is it just a fraud?

Compartir

Leading provider of liquidity for cryptocurrency markets.

What is Tether?

Tether is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. It is the first stablecoin launched on the market by Tether Limited and its partner company Bitfinex. Tether has a dollar-backed stablecoin (USDT) and a gold-backed stablecoin (XAUT).

What is Tether USD (USDT)?

Tether USD (USDT) is a dollar pegged stablecoin minted by Tether Limited. These stablecoins are assumed to have a 1: 1 ratio of dollar reserves. However, they tend to break this ratio based on market demand. Still, Tether generally skews the reserve ratio of 1: 1.

What is Tether Gold (XAUT)?

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a gold-linked stablecoin minted by Tether Limited. Its value has been backed by gold bars from the London Good Delivery bar. Its value depends on the price of one fine troy ounce of gold per token.

Easy access

Tether USD can be accessed from Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Algorand, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Bitcoin Cash Standard Ledger Protocol, Solana, and Ethereum. Therefore, you can use multiple networks to spend Tether USD tokens on various platforms.

Linked to USD

Because Tether USD is a stablecoin pegged to the dollar, its value is pegged to the value of the USD. Therefore, the USDT is not affected by price fluctuations.

Transparent

Although Tether Limited has been under scrutiny for some time for failing to meet reserve requirements, Tether Limited provides an overview of its assets in various currencies.

Easy access

Tether Gold can be purchased on the Tron and Ethereum networks. Therefore, you can keep these tokens in separate wallets to trade them on exchanges.

Property

Each XAUT shows investors that they own a physical troy gold on a specific gold bar. Because these tokens represent property rights to gold, they can be redeemed if sold. Furthermore, XAUT owners can check the status of gold on every detail related to precious metals. To redeem the token, users must pass the verification process performed by the gold storage company.

Tether Limited Case with the New York Attorney General

Tether and other stablecoin corporations claim that they have all the reserves to pay all token holders. But when Tether Limited found that they were not supporting their claims according to an independent audit, the New York Attorney General opened a case against Tether Limited. In the case of Tether and Bitfinex, both corporations found that they were hiding losses worth $ 850 million. When the case was settled, it was discovered that the stablecoin reserves were not sufficient to support the entire supply of Tether. Therefore, Tether and Bitfinex had to pay a fine worth 18.5 million dollars and stop all business activities in New York. Additionally, these companies must submit any reports to the New York Attorney General’s Office to comply with the prohibitions.

So is Tether legit or is it a fraud?

Despite the fact that Tether provides a lot of liquidity to the cryptocurrency markets, it does not have enough reserves to support when investors require to exchange their currency units in dollars. If investors are suspicious of Tether and demand that Tether reimburse all of their money, then Tether is likely to go bankrupt as it does not have enough reserves to support all of the investors’ claims. Therefore, Tether and Bitfinex could go bankrupt and the cryptocurrency market would find itself in dire straits as Tether provides most of the market’s liquidity. Even though the fall of Tether would cause a liquidity problem, several stablecoins would fill the gap, but it would take a considerable amount of time. Even though Tether and Bitfinex were in a tough spot, it is too early to call Tether a fraud.