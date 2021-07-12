Cryptocurrency : Is Dogecoin a good investment opportunity in July 2021? Invezz

Dogecoin DOGE / USD has weakened from the all-time highs above $ 0.73, recorded on May 8, below $ 0.17, with the current price hovering around $ 0.21. Dogecoin could weaken further in the next few days, the critical support level is at $ 0.15, and if the price breaks through it, the next price target could be around $ 0.10 or even below.

Fundamental analysis: Dogecoin update is coming soon

Dogecoin is a derivative of Luckycoin that has started to attract the interest of traders after comments from Elon Musk. Elon Musk bought Dogecoin for his son and said that the only thing preventing this currency from becoming the “official currency of the internet” is its high level of concentration among a wealthy few.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Dogecoin has one-minute block intervals, which makes it faster than other blockchains, but there is still a level of uncertainty surrounding this project. Dogecoin has tumbled from its all-time highs in May 2021, and the risk of further declines is probably not over.

Last week, crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace said that the Dogecoin update is coming soon, which will make DOGE one of the most widely used currencies globally. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said once again that he remains optimistic about the future of Dogecoin, which could beat Ethereum and Bitcoin after a protocol change.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum are looking for a multi-layer transaction system, but the base layer transaction rate is slow and the transaction cost is high. There is merit (in my opinion) that Doge maximizes the base layer transaction rate and minimizes the transaction cost with exchanges acting as the de facto secondary layer, ”said Elon Musk.

Dogecoin could advance back to the levels we saw in April 2021, but this certainly won’t happen in the next few weeks or even months. Investors should also keep in mind that if the price of Bitcoin falls below the $ 30,000 support again, that will negatively influence Dogecoin.

Technical Analysis: $ 0.15 Represents Strong Support Level

The cryptocurrency market is still under pressure and it is probably not the best time to invest in Dogecoin (DOGE). The risk of a further decline is not over yet, and it may take a long time for prices to recover further.

Data source: tradingview.com

The critical support level is at $ 0.15, and if the price breaks it, the next price target could be around $ 0.10 or even lower.

Resume

Dogecoin has tumbled from its all-time highs in May 2021, and it may take a long time for prices to see a further recovery. The risk of further declines is probably not over, and investors should consider that if Bitcoin’s price falls below the $ 30,000 support again, Dogecoin could be at much lower price levels. The positive news is that the Dogecoin update is coming soon, while Elon Musk said that Dogecoin could beat Ethereum and Bitcoin after a protocol change.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money