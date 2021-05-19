Cryptocurrency : Is cryptocurrency going toe-to-toe with gold as a store of value?

The cryptocurrency market has seen an impressive surge over the past year, as the market is currently valued at over $ 2 trillion. This milestone has brought it closer to the current valuation of gold that is held as an investment.

However, the precious metals market is still significantly higher when considering the value of gold for other purposes.

Crypto assets compete with gold as a store of value

It has also given credence to the belief of cryptocurrency enthusiasts that cryptocurrency has the potential to equal gold as a long-term store of value.

According to Wall Street firm Bernstein, “cryptocurrencies can fit the bill” for investors who want to find streams of return to hedge risk of downgrade.

Strong support from institutional players and businesses in the mainstream has led to a wider adoption of cryptocurrencies. More and more investors see digital currencies as a reliable long-term store of value and as a way to diversify their portfolios.

According to data from Coin Metrics, Bitcoin’s market capitalization has now reached $ 800 billion, after trading $ 43.300 on Tuesday. The top cryptocurrency was even valued at close to a trillion dollars when it hit its all-time high of $ 63,000 a few weeks ago.

Gold is still four times bigger than cryptocurrencies

Bernstein did not fail to point out that both digital currencies and gold have other uses besides being a store of value. By Beinstein’s calculations, gold is roughly four times the size of cryptocurrencies when gold jewelry in people’s possession is added to the precious metals market.

Cryptocurrencies also have their differences in terms of their use. While Bitcoin (BTC / USD) is primarily used as a store of value, other crypto assets such as Ethereum have more functionality in addition to being viewed as an investment. Bernstein also echoed comments from big money managers and institutional investors who have noted the ease of trading Bitcoin, making it more attractive than gold as a hedge against inflation.