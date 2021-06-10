Cryptocurrency : Is Chiliz worth buying? Invest in the future of fandoms

Chiliz CHZ / USD tries to be the ultimate platform and digital currency when it comes to sports and entertainment. The idea is that you can buy and trade branded fan tokens and have the ability to participate, influence, and vote in polls and polls. It was founded in 2018 with a vision to bridge the gap between active and passive fans.

Fans will essentially use the CHZ coins to buy branded fan tokens, and this gives them a power of influence to make decisions by allowing them to vote in polls. All of this is done through the Partners application.

In fact, the CHZ token exclusively powers the Socios app, which is the consumer-oriented platform where fans can use fan tokens. They are a requirement if you want to participate in Fan Token Offerings (FTO), the initial sale of fan tokens and Locker Room Partners, where popular demand can showcase potential partner clubs or sports.

Additionally, these fan tokens can be traded on the Chiliz internal exchange against the Chiliz Token (CHZ).

Climbing the stairs

On May 14, Roush Fenway Racing announced that they were the first to offer tokens for cryptocurrency fans in NASCAR. The ROUSH Fan Token is intended to be minted on the Chiliz blockchain, which gives owners access to voting rights in surveys, VIP rewards, exclusive promotions, AR-enabled features, forums, games, and much more in the Partners app.

Then on May 22, Chiliz took to the track with Formula 1 fan tokens, where Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing were the last to launch their tokens on the platform. These fan tokens were issued to distribute merchandise, create AR marketing campaigns, and allow fans to vote on things like team uniforms.

This gives fans the control to tailor their future experiences with a specific team, where instead of simply vouching for them, they can affect the overall outlook of the team. This will lead to an increased desire for CHZ tokens as they are necessary for this change to occur.

Should you buy Chiliz now?

CHZ peaked on April 16, where it was valued at $ 0.773. On May 14, when it was announced that CHZ would be joining NASCAR, the value was $ 0.436.

Then on May 16, Chiliz announced its strategic partnership with Binance Chain to bring global brands and household names into the cryptocurrency space. This led to the price holding steady at $ 0.437.

Socios has more than 500,000 downloads on Android and is also available on iOS. The large number of users shows how much interest people have in this concept of having fan tokens. As such, CHZ could be a good buy at the current levels of around $ 0.237, as we have recently seen it trade above the $ 0.75 level.

As sporting events continue to return to normal (i.e. fans who attended the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway in early June), fans are likely to have a pent-up demand for new and exciting ways to be a part. of their communities.

However, if it falls below $ 0.200 then it could be a sign that the bulls have given up hope and the sellers are in control of the market. At this point, the downside momentum could accelerate.

