Cryptocurrency : Is Chia Coin a good investment right now?

Chia XCH / USD launched its mainnet on March 17, and the first transaction was made on May 3. This is in response to the idea that cryptocurrencies reduce their carbon footprint with the ultimate goal of achieving mass adoption.

In other words, it is a blockchain and smart transaction platform created by Bram Cohen, who also invented the peer-to-peer BitTorrent protocol.

The interesting part of this, and the reason it started is due to the fact that instead of using the energy inefficient proof-of-work (PoW) found in Bitcoin BTC / USD and Ethereum ETH / USD, to process transactions. and mining the coins, Chia uses a storage-based protocol that runs on a proof-of-space (POST) algorithm that uses unallocated disk space.

Should you buy chia?

On June 3, China was valued at $ 703. When the transactions began on May 3, their value was $ 1,498. This implies that it is now trading at a 50% discount and investors should be able to comfortably buy in the dip.

Now, remember how we mentioned that instead of using processing power, Chia uses a lot of storage space? Well, Chia has been a talking point in the cryptocurrency space of late as the green alternative to its competitors.

A few months ago, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla posted on Twitter concerns when it comes to Bitcoin increasing consumption of fossil fuels.

However, the demand for Chia is encouraging miners to get as much storage space as possible, which is actually causing high-capacity SSDs to sell out in many markets. This, in turn, also raises their prices, as there is a greater demand for storage.

An investment in storage

Hard drive maker Galax warned users on May 1, without naming Chia, that mining cryptocurrencies that require a large amount of volume, as well as speed, will void the warranty on their SSDs.

We even hear from Jason Feist, who is Seagate’s managing technologist for the CTO office, say that the company is experiencing heavy orders and trying to adapt to the market.

Bottom line: You can buy Chia now

When we see an influx of high-capacity SSDs returning to the market by the end of 2021, we can see that the value of Chia surpasses $ 1,000 without a problem.

Chia is definitely a currency to keep an eye on for the rest of the year. Chia has a clear catalyst that could lead him to at least retest the $ 1,000 level in 2020 and as the demand for storage increases and corporations switch to crypto-based solutions for this need.

We can also reasonably expect Chia to retest the $ 1,500 level in 2022 because there will be a greater desire for storage, which Chia fulfills. Also, once the SSD stock increases, many more people will indirectly invest in your infrastructure, further increasing its value.

