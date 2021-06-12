Cryptocurrency : Is Bitcoin’s Stability A Sign Of Its Maturity? Blockchain.com co-founder agrees

The cryptocurrency market has seen a good chunk of volatility in recent weeks, with some crypto assets losing as much as 40% in a space of two months. Bitcoin (BTC / USD), in particular, fell to around $ 30,000 from its all-time high of $ 63,000 just two months ago. However, it appears that the market is gradually correcting, with the main crypto asset now heading towards the $ 40,000 resistance level. The rally in Bitcoin and other crypto assets has been viewed as a positive by various analysts.

Blockchain.com Co-Founder Peter Smith Was Discussing Bitcoin on CNBC

. He explained how he views the crypto asset, its price volatility, and the recent stability that comes after.

According to Smith, the slight stability of the cryptocurrency market in recent days shows that the market is gradually maturing.

He also noted that retail traders and institutional investors have played a huge role in ensuring that Bitcoin remains stable.

Bitcoin reactions to indices

Bitcoin has been reacting to different market indices lately. When Elon Musk announced Tesla’s suspension of Bitcoin payment, the cryptocurrency fell. It also deepened after China’s ban on Bitcoin mining.

However, it began to rally again when crypto enthusiasts and stakeholders came together to form a partnership to provide a more renewable way to mine Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the price rose again after El Salvador announced its plans to convert the cryptoasset into legal tender.

Strong institutional players keeping Bitcoin afloat

Smith has stated that many people thought that Bitcoin would retrace its steps lower when it reached the $ 30,000 resistance level. However, that didn’t happen, and Smith says institutional investors had an important role to play there.

He also noted that the market is showing strong determination to fight various challenges that Bitcoin has faced in recent times. According to Smith, that’s a sign that the Bitcoin market and the cryptocurrency market, in general, have matured to some degree.

