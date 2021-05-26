Cryptocurrency : Is Bitcoin just a collectible like baseball cards or Beanie Babies?

Compartir

Some have said that the cryptocurrency is more like a collectible akin to baseball cards. I don’t think that’s correct.

Cryptocurrencies are much more liquid than a collectible. It would also be much easier to use cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange than collectibles.

Also, this suggestion that cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, are just collectibles does not explain the fact that you can buy Bitcoin collectibles as physical coins, but we would not say that they are real Bitcoin. It is manifestly unconvincing. It would be like saying that Gold is a collectible like Beanie Babies (or a collectible bubble) because it can be dramatically overvalued. Again, this is unconvincing. Gold is not a collector’s item, it is a commodity. Similarly, Bitcoin and altcoins are coins, not collectibles.

Many things have value, but that doesn’t necessarily make them collectibles. Raw materials and real estate have value, but they are not collectibles.

It is now true that Bitcoin and collectibles are alternative assets. But to suggest that this would mean, Bitcoin = collectible, would be like saying that since Coca-Cola and Pepsi are soft drinks, Coke = Pepsi. That is not only false, but it is also fallacious reasoning!

But even if we were to concede for the sake of the argument that Bitcoin is a collectible, it would be a fallacy to conclude that it is simply / only a collectible.

Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash