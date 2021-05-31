Cryptocurrency : Is Bitcoin (BTC) falling to $ 20,000 as this pattern suggests?

Some financial analysts predict a new bearish move for Bitcoin (BTC / USD). CNBC’s Melissa Lee was talking to Fast Money traders Courtney Dominguez, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, and Steve Grasso about the movement pattern of Bitcoin.

According to Domínguez, the price of Bitcoin could still fall much lower than the current level due to some signs that work against the cryptocurrency. He noted that most of the move right now is trending based on speculation. He added that Bitcoin could get worse as more organizations start to suspend Bitcoin payments for their goods and services, just like Tesla did.

More people may be willing to sell their Bitcoin assuming it will go down. Dominguez stated that with more merchants willing to sell their Bitcoin now than last year, it is not a good sign for the token.

Bitcoin will drop to $ 20,000

Financial analyst and stock market strategist Carter Worth has made an interesting prediction about the movement of Bitcoin. He says that the current movement pattern of Bitcoin suggests that the most valuable cryptocurrency is likely to revisit the $ 20,000 level, which reached its all-time high in December 2017.

He says there is a lot at stake compared to a year ago because the money involved in the market is much higher.

Bitcoin volatility and the rise of meme stocks

Another analyst Steve Grasso pointed out that the recent rise in meme stocks does not correlate with the decline in Bitcoin. He noted that although some investors are selling their Bitcoin to buy other stocks, the impact will not be felt much on meme-based stocks. Grasso agreed with Carter Worth when it comes to Bitcoin price volatility. He claimed that people have become complacent about cryptocurrencies and are simply “letting the money travel.”

