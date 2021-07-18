Cryptocurrency : Is a Bitcoin supply shock coming? A SkyBridge Capital Director Says Yes

We know the effects that unexpected events have on the economy, and on particular sectors of it, depending on what is involved. COVID-19 has been the proof of this. However, there are others that may give signals and that is what SkyBridge Capital’s co-chief investment officer, Troy Gayeski, explained about a possible Bitcoin supply shock.

For those of you who don’t know, SkyBridge Capital is a hedge fund with $ 7.5 billion in assets under management. They include cryptocurrencies. In that regard, Gayeski mentioned that there are signs that make him believe that a Bitcoin supply shock may be just around the corner. This happened in an interview with Bloomberg.

Why is Gayeski talking about a possible Bitcoin supply shock?

Gayeski noted that on-chain signals indicate that “strong holders” are hoarding BTC once again while planning to hold it for longer periods of time. These HODlers, as they are known in the cryptocurrency world, are buying coins from speculators who entered the market when the price of BTC started to rise.

“When we look at the blockchain now, the data basically tells you that a lot of the strong holders are reasserting themselves and accumulating from those that entered the market late last year,” Gayeski said. Therefore, a possible supply shock spoke.

Gayeski added that Bitcoin will continue to be “a volatile asset” but it will also continue to “not be highly correlated.” Therefore, for SkyBridge Capital, its “risk-reward is now biased upward again.” While the hedge fund is bullish on BTC, Gayeski detailed that it reduced its position before the cryptocurrency market crash. SkyBridge Capital cut its position to “prevent further advancement” and reallocated some of those funds to Ethereum.

Additional comments

Since reaching its all-time high, Bitcoin fell to a low of $ 30K. At the moment it ranges between US $ 30K and 40K. So far, BTC appears to be the leader in terms of store of value, but the cryptocurrency market offers other alternatives. In this case Ethereum seems to be more used to make transactions.

A supply shock could raise prices, as long as other conditions remain the same. But it is still too early to ensure that it will. Last month, as reported, SkyBridge Capital revealed that it believes the price of gold will hit new highs next year, but investors may be better off exposing themselves to Bitcoin. They consider that there are “more advantages” in holding the cryptocurrency than the metal.

