Cryptocurrency : Iran Cracks Down On Crypto Miners, Community Not Afraid Of Bans

Last Wednesday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani announced a ban on cryptocurrency mining in the country. The announcement came after several cities suffered blackouts. The government blamed Bitcoin miners in the country for the power outages. The crypto mining ban is supposed to continue until the end of September.

It is worth mentioning that a couple of weeks ago, China also called for an offensive against crypto miners.

However, the crypto community remains positive and does not fear Bitcoin mining bans in China and Iran because it is beginning a process of shifting mining capacity from China to North America and Europe:

Source: Twitter

In addition, some of the most prominent cryptocurrency whales, such as MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, will facilitate the relocation of Bitcoin mining capacity and even make mining environmentally friendly. environment. At the beginning of last week, Saylor announced that, together with Musk, they had arranged a meeting with the main Bitcoin miners in North America to solve some problems related to mining:

Source: Twitter

Last week, the cryptocurrency market was struggling to find direction. The current week also begins with some indecision. Most of the major cryptocurrencies continue to move sideways. According to Coin360.com, a Bitcoin costs € 29,239.39 (-1.05%), an Ethereum – € 1,994.51 (-0.75%), a DOGE – € 0.2495 (-1.44%) and a UNI – € 20.83 (-0.03%):

Source: Coin360.com (Daily Crypto Market Performance)

Now let’s analyze the price charts of the major cryptocurrencies against the euro in the most prominent time periods.

BTC / EUR

On the weekly chart (1W), last week BTC / EUR formed a small candle similar to a Shooting star :

Interestingly, this small candle formed in the consolidation range recorded during the first months of the year. Therefore, we can conclude that at the moment, BTC / EUR is taking a break from the current correction and will likely consolidate for some time.

Another sign pointing to the consolidation is that on the 30-minute chart (30M), BTC / EUR has broken out of the downtrend and is trying to form a ascending channel:

If BTC / EUR manages to stay on the trajectory of the ascending channel potential, so on heavier time frames we may see a longer consolidation at current price levels.

ETH / EUR

On the daily chart (1D), ETH / EUR continues to advance within the ascending channel (uptrend) :

As you can see from the chart, at the moment, the price is consolidating at the 90-day moving average ( MA 90 ) and at the bottom line of the channel (trend line).

In our opinion, if the price bounces off the trend line, many traders will go long to try and catch the next wave inside the channel. Theoretically, in such a trade, the stop loss has to be below the trend line and the take profit could be set near the upper line of the channel.

DOGE / EUR

The pressure on the price of Dogecoin continues. On the 4-hour chart, DOGE / EUR is heading towards the 90 day moving average :

However, we expect Dogecoin to receive support at the level of the 90-day moving average and the level of the previous local low. If the price of the cryptocurrency rebounds from this level, then some aggressive (risk tolerant) traders may go long to try and catch a price bounce from the 90 day MA (approximately € 0.19) to 30 day MA (approximately € 0.37).

UNI / EUR

On the UNI / EUR daily (1D) chart, the 30-day moving average ( MA 30 ) is going to cross the 90-day moving average ( MA 90 ) – Moving Average Crossover :

In theory, the moving average crossover it is a common trend reversal signal. In our case, it may indicate that the downward pressure on Uniswap’s price may continue, and we may witness a further drop in price. That is why, for now, we prefer to stay away from this cryptocurrency pair until some bullish signals appear.

The analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, commercial or other advice, and you should not treat Bitvalex content as such. Bitvalex does not recommend that you should buy, sell or hold any cryptocurrency. You are solely responsible for conducting your own due diligence and consulting an advisor before making any investment decisions.