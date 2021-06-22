Cryptocurrency : Iran Charges Against Illegal Bitcoin Mining, Seizes 7,000 Equipment

The Iranian authorities seized 7,000 Bitcoin mining equipment, which was operating, illegally, in an abandoned factory west of the capital, Tehran.

So far, the Iranian police consider this to be the largest seizure of its kind carried out so far, according to the news agency ..

The action of the security forces is in line with the temporary ban on Bitcoin mining activity, announced by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, on May 26 and reported by CriptoNoticias.

The measure corresponds to the fact that the mining industry is interfering with the national electricity system, according to what was explained by the president.

Although the Authorities Blame Bitcoin Mining Due to the constant electricity cuts, it could also be due to the prolonged drought in the country and the increase in energy demand due to the summer.

According to a study by the University of Cambridge, in 2020 the Persian nation was in sixth place in the ranking of the global hash rate.

More regulations on bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading

Other actions taken by the Government of Iran, They aimed towards regulating the use of bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

In early June, Rouhani claimed that it was necessary to preserve and protect national interests of your country in the face of the expansion experienced by digital assets.

“To legalize the activity of cryptocurrencies and protect the capital of the people in this field, we must think of a solution as soon as possible and establish and communicate the necessary laws and instructions,” said the president.