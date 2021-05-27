Cryptocurrency : Iran Bans Crypto Mining: A Long Downtime Ahead For Miners

In an attempt to reduce energy consumption, the government of Iran has banned the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies until the nation’s energy problem is resolved.

On Wednesday, the country’s President Hassan Rouhani declared that there have been energy-intensity blackouts in some Iranian cities. As a result, the government is taking steps to manage the existing power supply it has and decided to stop mining Bitcoin for now.

The ban will remain in effect until September 22

Authorities blame a prolonged drought and natural gas shortage for the power outage. According to the announcement, the ban will begin immediately and will remain in effect until September 22, when the situation is expected to improve.

Over the past few months, several large cities in Iran, including the capital Tehran, have faced multiple daily power outages. Officials also blamed part of the power shortage on the rise of Bitcoin mining.

Furthermore, government officials say that the majority of Bitcoin mining operations in the country come from unlicensed people or illegal miners.

As a result, the government has launched a campaign against illegal Bitcoin miners. It has also temporarily stopped legal Bitcoin miners as power consumption increases.

Power shortage has affected medical facilities

Energy consumption in the country has also increased as the temperature warms and more people are staying home due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Power shortages have also affected medical facilities, with some of them struggling to operate their cold storage facilities needed to store COVID-19 vaccines. In early January, the Iranian police confiscated some 50,000 Bitcoin mining machines. According to the police, the miners were using illegally subsidized electricity.

The state-subsidized tariffs were intended for some sectors with low rates of energy consumption. But the miners consumed 95 megawatts per hour at the same subsidized rate.