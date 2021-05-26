Cryptocurrency : Iran bans Bitcoin mining for 4 months after power outages

The government of Iran temporarily banned Bitcoin (BTC) mining due to power outages the Persian nation has experienced in recent weeks. During a televised address today, May 26, President Hassan Rouhani reported that the measure entered into force and will last until September 22.

For at least four months the miners of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies they must stop their operations. According to government authorities, digital mining, which provides security to the network and allows validation of transactions, is interfering with the national electricity system.

“The cryptocurrency mining ban is effective immediately until September 22. Around 85% of current mining in Iran is not licensed, “Rouhani said in a meeting with his government cabinet, according to the Reuters news agency.

Although the government is directly targeting Bitcoin mining, the energy deficit would also be a consequence of the prolonged drought that the country is experiencing and the increase in energy demand due to summer. The instability of the system has been questioned by the inhabitants, which is why the government has taken note of the unrest, especially given the approach of the presidential elections.

It is not clear if the measure is extendable or if there is any kind of financial compensation with the miners. The stoppage of mining farms could represent a decrease in the country’s income, since miners must sell cryptocurrencies to the central bank to finance imports, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Bitcoin mining amid controversy

Iran’s decision comes just as Bitcoin mining is being targeted for the use of large amounts of electrical energy. China is also restricting activity and has issued new guidelines to minimize the work of miners, a significant fact considering that the Asian giant concentrates the greatest processing power of the Bitcoin network.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla also recently announced, through its CEO, Elon Musk, that it was no longer accepting BTC as a payment method due to polluting emissions produced by digital mining through its Proof of Work consensus protocol ( PoW).

Multiple studies have shown that most of the energy used to mine bitcoins comes from renewable sources. On a global scale, initiatives are also being born that seek to promote cleaner and more environmentally friendly mining.