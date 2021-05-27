Cryptocurrency : Investment management firm Fidelity raises $ 100 million for its bitcoin fund

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed through a report that investment company Fidelity raised a total of $ 102 million for its bitcoin fund.

Since its launch in August 2020, some 83 investors have joined this fund. The company specializes in asset management and investment funds.

According to this document issued by the US regulator, the issuer Origin Bitcoin Index Fund I, LP is a passively managed fund to which Qualified investors can access through the company’s Fidelity Digital Funds division.

It is worth remembering that, in August 2020, Fidelity launched a bitcoin fund for investors with more than USD 100,000, as CriptoNoticias reported on that occasion.

According to the latest data, Fidelity’s bitcoin fund has become one of the largest in its category. So far, Pantera, Galaxy, and NYDIG alone had raised more than $ 100 million for funds based on the first cryptocurrency. For example, the Morgan Stanley fund, which was launched in collaboration with NYDIG, raised $ 29.4 million during its first two weeks of existence.

Fidelity and your application for a bitcoin ETF

According to the post, Fidelity intends to open a more accessible fund in ETF (exchange traded fund). For this reason, it applied with Goldman Sachs in March of this year for the permit before the SEC.

The investment management firm assured that the ETF called Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust will have the objective of tracking the performance of bitcoin, measured by the index of the Fidelity Bitcoin Index PR.

However, the SEC has 240 days to evaluate Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF application. Consider that the body currently has 6 pending bitcoin ETF applications.

To all investors, as reported by this medium, Fidelity recommends including bitcoin in your traditional stock and bond portfolios. The company believes that BTC can be useful as a store of value.