Cryptocurrency : Interactive Brokers Joins the Cryptocurrency Craze – Establishes to Offer Trading

Leading brokerage firm Interactive Brokers announced that it will begin offering cryptocurrency trading in late summer.

According to a recent CNBC report, the brokerage firm wants to offer crypto trading services to its clients.

The firm’s CEO Thomas Peterffy said the new feature is necessary to provide the services that its customers need.

He stated that more and more clients demand this type of service and that the role of the company is to satisfy the demands of its clients. The company operates as one of the largest online trading platforms in the US.

Cut entry level barriers

This move can also lower the barriers novice investors face when entering the cryptocurrency market. Peterffy also addressed some of the major issues facing the market, while stating that the company’s main goal is to keep its customers safe.

He pointed,

The biggest hurdle is how to keep your customers 100% safe.

According to the CBNC report, Interactive Brokers has more than $ 330 billion in client capital and 1.33 million registered client accounts.

Building on previous projects

Interactive Brokers has always been active in the market. But his time is showing his intention to engage traders in the cryptocurrency market.

Last month, the company released Build 984 of its Trader Workstation (TWS) platform. The new feature provides updates on the latest symbols and informs traders why businesses are on the move. It enables traders to make informed investment decisions on those stocks.

Interactive Brokers joins Robinhood

The recent decision to enable cryptocurrency trading on your platform will take you one step ahead of your competitors. Currently, rivals such as Charles Schwab and Fidelity do not offer direct crypto trading on their platforms. However, both offer some level of access to some cryptocurrency-related funds. But the Robinhood stock trading app enabled cryptocurrency trading for users.

