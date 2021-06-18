Cryptocurrency : institutions are ‘desperate’ for crypto

Compartir

Is SBF going to pressure the government on behalf of cryptocurrencies? How much do institutions want in the blockchain game? When is a pit an impediment to growth and not a protective shield?

As FTX and Alameda Research increasingly enter the public eye, a side effect is that the billionaire is himself a growing public figure. Especially after a significant donation to Joe Biden’s campaign for the US presidency, some observers hoped that SBF would come to serve as something of a professional lobbyist on behalf of the crypto ecosystem.

While he says he’s open to discussing his views, he’s not trying to work the edges or sell anyone a used car:

So I am very happy to serve as a resource for anyone in government or who wants to and I think happy to talk about what the industry is like. […] Look, they have so many people who come to them with agendas right here. You know, as long as I have an agenda, I just want it to flow from my actual thoughts and beliefs. So that’s all I have to talk about my thoughts and beliefs rather than trying to create a pattern of events that fits where I want it to go or something. “

Another hot topic of conversation is the growing drive toward institutional adoption. While Bankman-Fried says institutions are increasingly “desperate” to get involved, they are not always completely sure what that looks like or what, exactly, they intend to do. As a result, the process is one of feeling things sometimes.

“The first thing we do is just listen, right? We’re like, look, what’s your goal here? What do you really want to do? And then we can say, okay, great, this is how the industry works right now. Ignoring what you said. Here’s this, here’s the lay of the land. […] We want to be one day away from pulling the trigger on something important. “

Finally, he intervened in the layer one battles between Ethereum and Solana. While Ethereum maximalists are quick to point out the ecosystem and developer pit, SBF wonders how unassailable that pit really is. When it comes to genuine mainstream adoption, it’s important to differentiate between blockers that can be overcome and blockers that, like scalability, are more stubborn.

“I think that’s one of the fundamental tensions here, is that this pit is insurmountable if crypto never grows. But if crypto gets 50 times bigger, the moat is two percent of the bottom line. The other part of this, right, is why the moat is valuable as a business? A moat is valuable in keeping other people out. A pit won’t let you grow alone, right? Eliminate a particular impediment to your growth, which are competitors, but a moat is not growth itself […] If your castle literally can’t grow any more, maybe no one can get into it, but they have 2% of the land right now and there won’t be more.

