Cryptocurrency : Instagram could include a panel for NFT in “Creator’s Week”

This week the rumor spread that Instagram will be organizing a panel within its “Creator’s Week” aimed at creators of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). We tell you the details!

Instagram explores the world of NFTs

On May 18, Variety reported for the first time that Instagram would be running a 3-day show dedicated to “Creator’s Week.” The goal of this series of events is to provide creators with the tools to grow their following and of course earn more money.

In this sense, from June 8 to June 10, a series of panels will be running with relevant information in the content creation industry. And it seems that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could not be left out.

However, it is worth remembering that “Creator’s Week” is by invitation only. Even so, Variety reported that Instagram will make a part of the content of the sessions publicly available in the account intended for it.

In this sense, it was established that the programming will include the following sessions:

How to overload your community (e.g. raise money for nonprofits) Media Training 101 How to break into entertainment How to start a podcast Plus how to get discovered on Instagram (a panel with industry executives) .Fund My Merch Line, in which creators can present their dream product idea to a panel of judges, and winners will get their ideas funded, according to the announcement.

The objective is that, in each one of them, advice and tips are provided to the content creators. This with the purpose that they manage to take advantage of the tools that social networks offer them. But where does NFT come in?

Is there a catch in all this?

On the same day that Variety released the statement regarding the Instagram event, Sean Williams, an NFT artist, suggested that there is something hidden behind this panel for NFT artists.

In a Twitter thread, the artist explained that the reason why Instagram is contacting NFT artists is because the firm is working on developing an NFT platform.

STORY TIME: INSTAGRAM IS BUILDING AN NFT PLATFORM RIGHT NOW AND THEY’RE REACHING OUT TO UPCOMING ARTISTS IN THE NFT SPACE TO HELP THEM BUILD IT. THE CATCH? They’re reaching out to artists IN OUR COMMUNITY to give them insight on what the NFT community needs, and disguising – Sean Williams 🌍 (@iArtSometimes) May 18, 2021

In this way, Williams established that Instagram asks them to do a “panel aimed at helping build a better platform for creators, where we can ask questions of the product team about best practices for IG creators”.

However, for now Instagram has not confirmed anything about the NFTs and a possible panel. In fact, Williams assured that “for anyone looking for sources, there are none: it is still silence.”

