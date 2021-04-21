cryptocurrency inspired by a meme worth millions | Tec Review

In this photo illustration, visual representations of digital cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Bitcoin are arranged on January 29, 2021 in Katwijk, the Netherlands (Photo: Yuriko Nakao / AFLO / Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices hit a new high, thanks to a meme. The dogecoin has a new record thanks to a market capitalization exceeding the $ 50 billion, after his followers on social media used hashtags like #dogecoin and #dogeday to fuel a rally in the cryptocurrency.

It’s inevitable pic.twitter.com/eBKnQm6QyF – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2020

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency inspired by a meme from eight years ago

The 8,000% increase so far this year has seen dogecoin, which was launched as a satirical criticism of the cryptocurrency frenzy of 2013, surpass other more used ones, such as Tether, and become the sixth largest.

While dogecoin, whose logo shows a Shiba Inu dog at the center of a meme, represents only a fraction of bitcoin’s $ 1 trillion value, it can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and popular investment apps.

“The Doge rally represents an interesting convergence,” he said. Diana Biggs, CEO of crypto firm Valour, after the price of dogecóin more than multiplied by five in the past week to hit a record high of $ 0.42, according to CoinMarketCap.

A millionaire joke

“A meme coin created as a joke for early adopters of cryptocurrencies, whose community found this kind of thing funny, now finds a new generation of retail investors for whom memes are a primary language,” Biggs added.

Dogecoin followers used the hashtags #DogeDay and # DogeDay420 to post memes, messages and videos on Twitter, Reddit and TikTok, in reference to the informal holiday of April 20 to celebrate cannabis, which is marked by joint smokers and street parties.

#DogeDay hashtags help meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin hit new high 🚀🪙📈 Some quality Meme Finance content w / @ tomwilson1983 https://t.co/KzUleyrmWX # doge420 pic.twitter.com/irGErCIlJM – Anna Irrera (@annairrera) April 20, 2021

Online trading

The growth of dogecoin comes amid an increase in online trading of stocks and cryptocurrencies by retail investors, trapped at home – with extra money – due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but has not coincided with a growth in use for payments or in commerce.

The same trend has fueled a boom in the use of online trading apps like Robinhood, and also social media campaigns that boosted GameStop Corp stock, pitting small investors against hedge funds earlier this year.

“It’s an extension of the same phenomenon that has led Tesla shares to price well beyond their fundamentals and, more recently, to GME’s (GameStop) squeeze to short positions,” he said. Ajit Tripathi, head of institutional business at decentralized finance startup Aave.

Like other cryptocurrencies, dogecóin’s price is heavily influenced by social media users, including Tesla boss Elon Musk, whose tweets about the cryptocurrency in February sent its price soaring more than 60%.

“If this goes as planned and everyone, including Mr. Musk, goes ahead and just pours money into doge on April 20, all in one go, doge will hit prices that were not originally even conceivable,” said one. TikTok user in a video promoting the coin.

Augustine Rosa, author of the book Money Game, proposes the following tips and strategies to prevent cheating:

Validate the legitimacy of the organization with which you are going to invest in cryptocurrencies before the corresponding government institutions. In some cases the companies are registered in one country, but the operational headquarters is in another and the owner of the company is in another continent. You must operate with organizations outside the country in which you reside. Certify the age of the organization through the free Whois application, in many cases the company has just bought the domain, the page contains spelling mistakes and they do not have a security certificate. Be wary of high returns in a short time. No legal platform offers a return of more than $ 100,000 in just four weeks, having invested only $ 100 of startup capital. Validate the investment with a trusted financial advisor before making a hasty decision to send the money.

(With information from Reuters)

