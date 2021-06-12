Cryptocurrency : Inflation intensifies in the United States, while China exports it

The economy of the United States and that of China have been affected in recent days by the growth in the inflation rate, as a result of the measures that were taken to reactivate the economy, after the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States reported an increase in year-on-year inflation of 5%, becoming the highest in almost 13 years, as reported by the United States Office of Employment Statistics (USBLS), in its monthly bulletin.

One of the factors that influenced the increase in inflation is the indiscriminate printing of dollars to cover the expenses of the $ 1.9 trillion financial aid package. Includes direct payments of USD 1,400 for the majority of the US population.

Some of the sectors heavily affected are the automotive and airlines. The price of used vehicles increased 7.3%, while plane tickets increased 7%.

However, the president of the United States Federal Reserve (FED), Jerome Powell has called for calm, since he considers it will be something temporary.

China transfers inflation to the world

For its part, China has also seen an increase in inflation. The reason is due to the increase in the producer price index, in fact, in the month of May it rose by 9%, with respect to the previous year, according to the information agency Bloomberg.

The consequences of what happened in China could begin to move to the rest of the economies, since the Asian giant is one of the largest producers of goods and services in the world.

This had not happened since the 1990s, when China had a deflationary impact in global consumer prices. Currently, rising costs and growing export demand could cause prices to rise due to low margins, while at the same time inflation in the United States intensifies.

“Export prices may rebound in dollar terms due to currency appreciation” of the yuan, said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA.

13 years of rising inflation and the launch of the bitcoin White Paper

Just as the United States reaches its highest inflation in 13 years, it is also 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the whitepaper on Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that is resistant to censorship and has deflationary characteristics in contrast to the US dollar.

The basic approach for bitcoin (BTC) to be deflationary in the long run begins with the fact that, unlike fiat money, there are a set number of BTC coins to be issued (21 million). In addition, another characteristic is that there is a progressive reduction in the issuance of the cryptocurrency over time.