Cryptocurrency : India’s leading cryptocurrency exchange backed by Binance is under legal scrutiny

WazirX appears to be in trouble since ED issued the Demonstration Cause Notice to its M / s Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd. WazirX is indeed the leading crypto exchange platform in India that allows clients to trade cryptocurrencies.

Although Nischal Shetty, director, denied any posted notice, it was surely issued by the Foreign Exchange Administration for ongoing money laundering of Rs 2,790.74 crore. The news was revealed by the official Twitter user of the Compliance Directorate on June 11, 2021.

WazirX denied all allegations of receiving any notice of apparent cause from ED. In addition, his Twitter account said that WazirX is always providing all the information to the authorities.

So does it mean that WazirX P2P is regulated? Weren’t you involved in money laundering? We are going to explore. First of all, if you don’t know what exactly WazirX P2P is, let me tell you that it allows users to sell and buy USDT directly with other sellers and buyers. Here, P2P means ‘People to People’.

Previously, on May 20, 2021, WazirX took its Paytm account offline. Since then, WazirX P2P has become the common way to buy and sell USDT using the Indian National Rupee (INR). Well, it was mainly because Paytm Payments Bank stopped cryptocurrency transactions.

WazirX P2P works by matching a person looking to sell USDT for Fiat with another person looking to buy USDT for fiat. In this way, the buyer transfers the money in the seller’s account using UPI, and WazirX provides the USDT to the buyer once the seller confirms the payment. Sounds easy right?

But recently, he was accused of laundering money worth Rs 2790.74 Crore through illegal Chinese-owned online gambling apps. Online gambling or betting is a type of game that is played on the Internet in various applications, including games.

Chinese citizens were found to have converted the laundered INR into USDT and then transferred to Binance wallets.

Is WazirX P2P unregulated?

In particular, Section 3 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act states that a person shall not trade in foreign exchange. The Central Government establishes the Compliance Directorate (ED) to carry out an investigation against those entities that violate FEMA rules.

You can learn more about FEMA here https://m.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_FemaNotifications.aspx?Id=164

WazirX can be correctly labeled as unregulated because it doesn’t even collect the required mandatory documents, which is a violation of FEM guidelines. The platform has transferred crypto worth Rs 1,400 crore and received crypto worth Rs 880 crore to and from Binance accounts. The critical point is that these transactions were not available on the blockchain for investigation.