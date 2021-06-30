Cryptocurrency : Indians Have $ 40 Billion in Cryptocurrency, Report Suggests

Compartir

Cryptocurrency investments in India have gained significant traction over the past year, blockchain data indicates. Despite the ambiguous regulatory situation in the country, more than 15 million Indians have bought or sold digital currencies.

Indian cryptocurrency investments surge amid regulatory uncertainty

A growing number of Indians have invested money in cryptocurrencies in the last year, in which the major currencies reached all-time highs in the market. Investments in crypto assets have risen from around $ 200 million to nearly $ 40 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing blockchain forensic firm Chainalysis.

The massive growth has been recorded despite an unclear future for decentralized digital money in the second most populous country in the world. The surge in investment interest occurs against the background of a generally hostile, but also ambiguous, attitude by the Indian central bank towards cryptocurrencies.

More than 15 million Indians have been buying and selling crypto, the publication added, disregarding a proposed ban on currency trading. Their number is approaching 23 million cryptocurrency traders in the US and far exceeds the 2.3 million active traders in the UK.

The notable rise in cryptocurrency investors is largely associated with Indians between the ages of 18 and 35, according to Sandeep Goenka, co-founder of crypto exchange Zebpay. Goenka, who has been representing the industry in regulatory talks with the government, explained that young people find it much easier to invest in cryptocurrencies than in gold:

You go online, you can buy cryptocurrencies, you don’t have to verify them, unlike gold.

Indians find new gold in Bitcoin

Historically, gold has been a very popular investment in India, where households own approximately 25,000 tons of the precious metal. However, the latest data from the World Gold Council has indicated that adults under the age of 34 are less attracted to gold than older Indians.

A young entrepreneur who ditched gold and turned to cryptocurrencies has invested over 1 million Indian rupees (about $ 13,400) in bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), and dogecoin (DOGE) since December. To acquire the coins, Richi Sood, 32, borrowed some of the money from his father.

Sood, who sold a portion of his cryptocurrency when BTC surpassed the $ 50,000 mark in February and then bought back when prices fell, used the proceeds to fund the overseas expansion of his education company, Study Mate India. She says that cryptocurrencies have higher short-term returns than gold, detailing:

I prefer to put my money in cryptocurrencies than in gold. Cryptocurrencies are more transparent than gold or property.

In the past 12 months alone, daily crypto trading values ​​have soared nearly 900%, the report reveals. At the same time, India has yet to adopt comprehensive regulations for the expanding crypto space, and the lack of clarity has likely put off many potential investors and traders.

In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India issued a circular prohibiting financial institutions from providing services to crypto companies. However, in May this year, the RBI informed the banks that the instruction was no longer valid, citing a year-long Supreme Court ruling. However, several commercial banks have recently stopped services to clients trading cryptocurrencies.

What do you think the future holds for cryptocurrencies in India? Share your thoughts on the matter in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/indians-hold-40-billion-in-cryptocurrency-report-suggests/