Cryptocurrency : India May Impose 2% ‘Offset Levy’ On Overseas Cryptocurrency Exchanges

India intends to impose a 2% “offsetting levy” on investors in commercial cryptocurrency transactions of offshore stock exchanges serving the Indian market, citing local media sources.

According to a report by the Economic Times on Tuesday, investors can charge an additional cost by paying a 2% tax on the settlement price of cryptocurrencies purchased from overseas cryptocurrency exchanges operating in India.

Girish Vanvari, founder of the tax advisory firm Transaction Square, told the Economic Times that:

“The tax is applied to the sale price and companies may be required to add this to the cost of crypto assets.”

The issue of cryptocurrency regulation has always been a controversial topic in India. Taxing cryptocurrency transactions can also face a number of challenges in practice. Amit Maheshwari, a tax partner at tax consultancy AKM Global, believes it will be complex for the Indian government to impose this 2% balancing tax before a fully encrypted asset regulator is established.

He added that:

“In the absence of guidelines on the treatment of crypto assets, there is ambiguity in how these would be treated under tax laws and FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).”

The Indian government has been skeptical towards cryptocurrencies for a long time.

The authority was considering three key aspects to review cryptocurrency-related bills recently – the first two around whether new rules can be enacted to accommodate cryptocurrencies. Authorities are trying to explore what areas or types of crypto-related activities to allow or ban entirely.

As early as 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared a crackdown on cryptocurrencies under the Supreme Court directive. However, the RBI now claims that the old circular can no longer be referenced as it is no longer valid based on date discrepancies.

Image Source: Shutterstock