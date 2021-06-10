Cryptocurrency : India Considers Regulation of Cryptocurrencies | Invezz

India’s stance on cryptocurrencies has been a serious concern for crypto enthusiasts in the country. The government was initially planning Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and cryptocurrencies, but it appears that officials are backtracking on their resolution.

Reports indicate that the government may be thinking of a more regulatory plan in place of the previously proposed ban.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will apparently have the responsibility to enforce the updated crypto regulations. However, the board will collaborate with the Ministry of Finance to make this happen.

An inside source claimed that next month Parliament will debate an expansive crypto regulation bill at the Monsoon Session.

The source also noted that the Finance Ministry is investigating protocols for crypto regulations, which could be included in Parliament’s deliberations next month.

A breath of fresh air for India’s crypto community

In early March, India proposed a law that will fine anyone who deals with cryptocurrencies in the country. This was seen as a major blow to the long list of investors who have put their money into the asset class.

The bill would criminalize the trading, mining, issuance, and possession of crypto assets, which would have been regarded as one of the strictest policies against cryptocurrencies. But the digital asset community could be having a breath of fresh air following news that the Indian government plans to retrace its steps.

However, the Reserve Bank of India has always maintained its stance against Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. He recently stated that his position on cryptocurrencies remains the same.

Crypto exchanges in India explore their options

Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s stance, it hasn’t stopped crypto exchanges from exploring ways to establish themselves in the country. His encouragement comes from the fact that the government is doubting its previous resolution to ban cryptocurrency business in the country.

