Cryptocurrency : India and other developing countries will live in poverty if they don’t understand blockchain

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Most people think that India is doing poorly in economic growth, but the truth is that India is doing very well in terms of earnings-to-GDP ratio. Still, overall GDP development is slower. Indicating that the country is doing very well in improving the earnings of the people who earn, most people are starving on the other hand. So, people’s income is generated at the cost of others sacrificing their food.

unsplash.com

The main reason for this is that India is creating a local economy rather than a global one. Most of the people in India make their living from other Indians who live around them. This does not increase the local standard of living because the total value in circulation remains the same.

Fountain: https://groco.com/article/how-much-profits-are-us-companies-really-holding-overseas/

On the other hand, countries like the US, UK and other EU nations have companies that generate income for their economy by creating global businesses. American companies make $ 2.1 trillion in revenue in foreign lands, which is India’s GDP. Thus, the United States earns the income that all Indians combined earn from their overseas businesses. It would be a daunting task for Indian companies to expand beyond borders; the average venture capital investment in India is much lower than that of developed nations. But all this is true if “there is no bitcoin”.

2008: the most significant year of the human race, in which people began to prosper thanks to decentralization. Unknowingly, the human race began to understand that business and money markets are condensed. This condensed economy created a more accessible mechanism or flow of capital through pockets / nations around the world.

When people realized its scarcity nature, they thought it could be the gold of the digital world. In my opinion, gold is invaluable compared to Bitcoin. Gold did not impact lives in any way, and it only made the rich stay rich. But Bitcoin and Blockchain could impact lives.

Blockchain and Bitcoin are two synonymous terms; obviously they mean very different things, but I’m using them to represent the underlying potential of the condensed economy. The condensed economy could open up avenues for more new things. So how is it that India or any other developing country could improve its livelihood with bitcoin or blockchain? The answer is simple, learn about it.

When people start doing business internationally, the main obstacle is the flow of payments. Whether you are doing legal or illegal trading, the flow of capital takes months. Another important thing in business is a trust that is sparse and less than words.

So how does all this relate to the development of an entire nation? As I said, developed countries are a set of globalized economies. Alibaba is listed on the NYSE, Infosys (Indian IT Major) is listed on the NYSE, Tata Motors (Indian IT Major) is listed on the NYSE. The mind behind these companies is not from the US, but from different parts of the world, but they could do business in the US and create a condensed economy. This turned out to be a major obstacle to developing a successful business.

representation for companies

Let me give an example. We have three stores in a village in remote India, and there is a textile, a grocery store, and a theater. Everyone in town uses all three. The textile owner earns money from the grocery store owner and the theater owner and spends it on groceries and entertainment. Therefore, the net asset growth is still 0; there is only a flow of support, not an incremental flow. So for an economy to prosper, it must play a vital role in increasing the value of the nation.

With blockchain and Bitcoin, it is possible. People can open many new avenues for external capital to flow into the local market, which will increase the circulation of money and lead to a better life. People gain direct access to international money markets, where opportunities exist to convert idle cash into more lucrative income. The more people get involved, the more opportunities there will be.

Most cryptocurrency markets are controlled by the stablecoin industry, which represents the USD on the blockchain. Developing nations can allow their businesses to have direct exposure to the USD and allow companies to bring more dollars to their market, which will improve people’s living standards.

The global economic condensation through blockchain is not just limited to capital or money markets. Even in agriculture, people can find new sources to supply their products. Increased DAO on the blockchain would pay the way to do business efficiently without friction. Labor markets could turn your dreams into reality using blockchain. There is immense transparency and there is no need to hesitate when doing business with anyone. Also, the blockchain comes with an internal financial ecosystem that helps the system improve more than anything.

Therefore, this would facilitate the work of governments, as people can work autonomously to generate their condensed economy and the flow of capital within global commercial markets. The way a country gets rich is by developing products that are used by people around the world. Blockchain would remove these borders and make services / products accessible to people from all corners of the world and open up new ways of doing business. In the end, it will make everyone a citizen of the world not fighting for borders, but for the condensed globalized economy. The revolution has already started and the name is “BITCOIN”