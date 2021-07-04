Cryptocurrency : “In 10 years there will be less bitcoins and more dollars”

Key facts:

The analyst always recommends including BTC in investment portfolios.

Despite the volatility, Bitcoin’s growth expectations are limitless.

“I do not see a scenario in which a currency that has been given in checks to everyone has greater purchasing power than another that has to be mined and worked hard to obtain,” said David Battaglia, professional Bitcoin trader and youtuber.

While the Bitcoin market grows between episodes of volatility, and is strongly positioned against the markets of greater capitalization such as precious metals and commodities, proposals are put on the table about the operation of this new market.

To talk about the factors that move the bitcoin (BTC) market, in CriptoNoticias we interviewed David battaglia, who helps us understand the evolution and future of Bitcoin as a store of value.

Battaglia is a professional Bitcoin trader, Venezuelan, with experience in precious metals, commodities and Forex, although now he is exclusively dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

In addition, it has a YouTube channel very followed by Spanish-speaking traders, investors and Bitcoin enthusiasts, where it does fundamental analysis, reviews and comments on news and information that circulates in the ecosystem.

Throughout the interview, David gave his reasons for explaining the episodes of Bitcoin volatility, the price reversal, how to know that Bitcoin is a really promising monetary technology; how precious metals and altcoins fare against the original cryptocurrency, among other comments on the matter.

If you understand how money works – and that is a good thing about Bitcoin, which teaches you how the monetary system works – and you understand that all the money that passes through our hands was issued as debt; and that this debt cannot be repaid because repaying it would imply annihilating all the money in circulation to return it to the issuer and cancel the debt (that will not happen, because this system generates more debt), when you understand that situation, what I say lately in my videos, you know that Bitcoin is a bet that you cannot lose in a fiat monetary environment. David Battaglia, Financial Analyst, Youtuber.

David attributed Bitcoin’s success to the solutions it provides in terms of inclusion and financial sovereignty, as well as the rest of the characteristics of this network and technology that supports a new and trusted asset, BTC.

Bitcoin is absolutely scarce (…) Bitcoin in its protocol and in its network properties; which is what people do not understand, the network effect it has, is unique and in that sense it has become the most powerful and secure computer network that has ever existed. And it’s totally decentralized because it creates trust between peers who don’t even know each other. Formerly that did not exist. David Battaglia, Financial Analyst, Youtuber.

Also, he gave us some tips to avoid risks in Bitcoin trading, how to analyze our performance and have better results, or at least, better analyze the strategies implemented.

In general, David was enthusiastic about the future of Bitcoin and its markets, confident that adoption will continue to increase and more and more people will have the opportunity to interact with this technology and cryptocurrency.

