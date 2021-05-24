Cryptocurrency : Immensus Group, a Dutch Domino’s franchise starts paying salaries in BTC

Immensus Group, the largest Domino’s franchise in the Netherlands, has introduced a crypto salary option for its staff. A report broke this news on May 22 (Bitcoin Pizza Day), noting that this move will make the company pay its employees part of their salaries in BTC. Explaining why it was unable to pay wages in full in BTC, the company said that Dutch law requires employers to pay employees the minimum wage in euros.

Immensus Group operates 16 Domino’s pizzerias in the country. The company has more than 1,000 internal and external employees, who can choose what fraction of their salary they want to receive in BTC. However, this option is only open to employees whose wages exceed the minimum wage.

Explaining the decision to integrate BTC as a salary payment option, the company said that it seeks to motivate its young staff to become familiar with the financial world.

Company co-owner Jonathan Gurevich added:

We work with many young employees. We hear you talk about bitcoin and we want to offer you the opportunity to own cryptocurrencies.

Driving widespread adoption of BTC

Immensus Group reportedly teamed up with BTC Direct, a Netherlands-based crypto broker. The role of BTC Direct in this partnership will be to convert euros into BTC on behalf of the Immensus staff. According to Gurevich, this partnership will allow BTC Direct to convert amounts ranging from 5 euros (£ 4.32) to as high as 250 euros (£ 216.04) for eligible employees.

BTC Direct has been paying salaries in BTC for the past three years. According to the company’s chief marketing officer, Toom Schraven, the company currently has 80 employees and almost everyone accepts BTC. By paving the way for businesses looking to embrace BTC payments, the company seeks to drive mass adoption of the leading cryptocurrency by capitalization.

In addition to the partnership with Immensus Group, BTC Direct revealed that it is working to integrate the BTC salary option into other companies. According to Schraven, the company is in the process of completing deals related to several major wage infrastructure companies. However, he kept his mouth shut regarding the names of the companies, as the deals have yet to close.

This news comes as BTC / USD tries to recoup its losses from the weekend, which saw it drop to $ 31,227.34 (£ 22,109.74). As of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $ 37,622.06 (£ 2,6574.34) after gaining 17.48% in the last 24 hours.