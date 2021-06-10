Cryptocurrency : IMF warns of problems over bitcoin adoption in El Salvador

Key facts:

The IMF claims to be closely following the events that are taking place in El Salvador.

“Crypto assets can pose significant risks,” says IMF spokesman.

“The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal problems,” said Gerry Rice, spokesman for the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He made reference to the law recently approved in El Salvador, which recognizes the first cryptocurrency as legal tender in that nation.

The official expressed himself in this way today, June 10, during a press conference, according to the . Agency report. “We are closely monitoring developments and will continue our consultation with the authorities,” he added.

For the spokesperson of the financial body, “crypto assets can pose significant risks and effective regulatory measures are very important when it comes to them.” What’s more, Rice said the IMF will meet with Bukele to discuss the bitcoin (BTC) law.

In similar terms, Alina Carare, the IMF’s chief of mission for El Salvador, expressed herself last Monday. She assured that the Fund is “following the news and will have more information as they continue their consultations with the authorities.”

The Bitcoin law was enacted at the time El Salvador is in negotiations with the IMF in search of a program of almost USD 1 billion.

There are those who fear that the decision to give legal tender to bitcoin could damage the dialogue. For example, Donato Guarino, Citibank executive in that nation, wrote a note to the bank’s clients in which he says: “We see the bitcoin holders in El Salvador as noise that could complicate discussions with the IMF.”

Also, as published by this medium, according to some analysis, The decision could affect El Salvador’s international relations. So believes analyst Vlad Costea, for whom this is “an experiment that will end badly.”

According to a certain sector of the Salvadoran press, opposed to the management of President Bukele, the recognition of BTC as legal tender could harm the relationship with the United States: “It is extremely unlikely that the Joe Biden administration (which was already unhappy with the government of El Salvador) will ignore the fact that a Latin American country, which has a lot of debt, will start using the US dollar less than before.”

IMF: regulate bitcoin with international cooperation

It is not the first time that the International Monetary Fund has ruled on the cryptocurrency devised by Satoshi Nakamoto. As early as 2018, the Washington-based entity had indicated that, in its view, cryptocurrencies can play an important role in the international economy: “They can completely change the way we sell, buy, save, invest and pay our bills.”

As CriptoNoticias reported more recently, the body recognizes the relevance of bitcoin in the financial field. For that reason, in April of this year, they asked international cooperation to regulate its use.

Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF, ruled out just two months ago that BTC could be a competition for legal tender. His words appear to have been refuted by El Salvador’s recent decision.